Chinese polysilicon giant Daqo New Energy posted $83.9 million in revenue in the third quarter for gross profit of $18.1 million. The company has an additional 35,000-ton production facility set to come online this year.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy churned out 9,437 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon in the third quarter - in line with its forecast of 9,200-9,500 MT and making it the company's most productive quarter ever. Manufacturing cost also claimed a new record, falling to $6.97/kg. After bringing forward maintenance plans in the second quarter in anticipation of a glut ...

