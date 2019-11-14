inRiver, a leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, today announced it is now available on Salesforce AppExchangeto help businesses unite product details with customer connections, throughout their entire commerce journey.

The commerce landscape is evolving to adapt to buyer demands. Organizations are leveraging inRiver for Salesforce Commerce B2Bto better maximize customer relationships by clearly tracking and monetizing them to turn browsing behaviors into buying patterns.

inRiver's customers can now benefit from

Streamlined Integration Teams can easily integrate essential solutions to power every aspect of commerce within their B2B Commerce program directly from Salesforce AppExchange, without the need for one-off customization or integration.

Actionable product information management insights Existing and future Salesforce companies gain sophisticated product intelligence through a subscription.

Improved revenue streams Many companies lack a sophisticated product information management infrastructure that maximizes existing investments into CRM and ERP; via Salesforce AppExchange, inRiver delivers an enterprise-grade PIM solution for brands 'behind-the-scenes'.

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, inRiver for Salesforce Commerce B2B is currently available on AppExchange

Comments on the news

"inRiver's ongoing collaboration with Salesforce, coupled with newly launched availability on Salesforce AppExchange, makes better customer engagement more accessible in the enterprise ecosystem. It demonstrates both companies' commitment to improving and simplifying an enterprise's ability to scale and streamline product information processes," said Johan Bostrom, co-founder, inRiver. "PIM is a critical component of successful and valuable customer connections and we are happy to see this next step in the partnership."

"Our customers sell directly to consumers and to other businesses, often requiring a suite of integrations," said Mike Micucci, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "With inRiver Product Marketing Cloud for Salesforce Commerce B2B our customers will be able to quickly implement PIM solutions with Commerce Cloud to quickly go to market with an end-to-end commerce solution."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way e-commerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

