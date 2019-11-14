Vaso Corporation Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

The Company Returns to Profitability for the Quarter

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTCPINK:VASO) today reported its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

"The Company recorded an operating profit of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 on revenue of $18.7 million, which remained virtually flat year-over-year. This operating result represented an improvement of over $1.0 million when compared to the operating loss of $0.2 million in the same quarter last year, and was the result of a higher gross profit margin as well as a significant reduction in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") costs. Year to date, we have reduced SG&A expenses by $2.6 million or 8% year-over-year as a direct effect of the cost cutting measures we implemented in the last several quarters. We anticipate continued improvement in the operating results for the reminder of the year and in the coming quarters," stated Dr. Jun Ma, President and CEO of the Company.

"Our IT segment continues to be a main contributor of the Company's revenue, growing to $11.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or 4% over the same quarter in the prior year. We look forward to continued growth in this segment, especially in the healthcare IT business where our expertise in managed network services combined with comprehensive healthcare IT solutions present unique value proposition to a broad base of healthcare provision clients to address their needs for bandwidth, applications, cloud storage and security," Dr. Ma commented.

Financial Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, revenue decreased $61 thousand, or 0.3%, to $18.7 million from $18.8 million for the same period of 2018. Quarterly revenue in our IT segment increased $483 thousand or 4% year-over-year. Revenue in the professional sales service segment decreased $518 thousand, mainly due to lower equipment deliveries by our partner. We expect that deliveries of equipment will improve over the remainder of 2019. Revenue in the equipment segment decreased $26 thousand, or 3%, to $906 thousand year-over-year, due to lower sales of EECP® equipment.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% to $10.8 million, compared with a gross profit of $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily the result of an increase in revenue in the IT segment where gross profit increased $632 thousand or 14% year-over-year. The IT segment had increased sales and higher gross margins in the network services as well as the healthcare IT VAR business. As the healthcare ITVAR business continues to improve, we anticipate further growth in this segment. Gross profit decreased in the professional sales service and equipment segments in the third quarter 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, by $193 thousand and $49 thousand, respectively, due to lower sales.

SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 6% to $9.8 million compared to $10.5 million for the same quarter of 2018. The decrease is primarily attributable to decreases in personnel and other costs in the professional sales service and IT segments, resulting from the cost reduction program the Company initiated in the fourth quarter 2018. We anticipate these costs reduction initiatives will result in significant cost savings for the full year 2019.

Research and development costs decreased 15% to $196 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, due to lower software development costs in the equipment segment.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $562 thousand, compared to a net loss of $377 thousand for the third quarter of 2018. The improvement of $939 thousand is primarily the result of the increase in revenue and gross profit in the IT segment and the decrease in SG&A costs for the quarter. We expect continued improvement in performance for the remainder of 2019, as we anticipate an increase in equipment deliveries in the professional sales service segment, continued growth in the IT segment, and improved operating results as an effect of our cost reduction initiatives.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.5 million for the same period in 2018. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019 was $1.3 million, compared to $2.7 million at December 31, 2018.

Total deferred revenue remains substantial, at approximately $17.9 million as of September 30, 2019, which will be recognized in the future when the underlying equipment or services are delivered and accepted at the customer site. Our shareholders' equity decreased to $2.6 million as of September 30, 2019 from $5.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2019 increased as compared to shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019, as a result of the positive net income in the third quarter.

We have incurred net losses from operations for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. We maintain lines of credit from a lending institution which will require further extensions after their current December 18, 2019 maturity date, as well as other notes payable that mature within twelve months from September 30, 2019. Our ability to continue operating as a going concern is dependent upon achieving profitability, extending the maturity date of our existing lines of credit and notes payable, or through additional debt or equity financing.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation is a diversified medical technology company with several distinctive but related specialties: managed IT systems and services, including healthcare software solutions and network connectivity services; professional sales services for diagnostic imaging products; and design, manufacture and sale of proprietary medical devices.

The Company operates through three wholly owned subsidiaries:

VasoTechnology, Inc. provides network and IT services through two business units: VasoHealthcare IT Corp., a national value added reseller of Radiology Information System ("RIS"), Picture Archiving and Communication System ("PACS"), and other software solutions from GEHC Digital and other vendors as well as related services, including implementation, management and support; and NetWolves Network Services LLC, a managed network services provider with an extensive, proprietary service platform to a broad base of customers.

Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d.b.a. VasoHealthcare , provides professional sales services and is the operating subsidiary for the exclusive sales representation of GE Healthcare diagnostic imaging products in certain market segments in the USA.

VasoMedical, Inc. manages and coordinates the design, manufacture and sales of EECP® Therapy Systems and other medical equipment operations, as well as operates the Company's overseas assets including China-based subsidiaries.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.vasocorporation.com.

Summarized Financial Information

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In thousands) Revenue $ 18,727 $ 18,788 $ 51,794 $ 54,741 Gross profit 10,841 10,451 28,139 30,507 Operating income (loss) 805 (241 ) (2,369 ) (2,620 ) Other (expense) income, net (232 ) (122 ) (619 ) (204 ) Income (loss) before taxes 573 (363 ) (2,988 ) (2,824 ) Income tax expense (11 ) (14 ) (49 ) (71 ) Net income (loss) $ 562 $ (377 ) $ (3,037 ) $ (2,895 ) Interest expense (income), net 268 169 711 507 Income tax expense 11 14 49 71 Depreciation and amortization 679 626 2,024 1,828 Non-cash stock-based compensation 25 44 123 266 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,545 $ 476 $ (130 ) $ (223 )

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation

BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) Total current assets $ 15,133 $ 19,174 Total assets $ 45,928 $ 50,474 Total current liabilities $ 34,622 $ 35,353 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,564 $ 5,611

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "optimistic", "plans", "potential" and "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreements; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; unexpected manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

SOURCE: Vaso Corporation

