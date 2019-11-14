Government Backed Tribe Blockchain Accelerator to Boost Bitcoin Smart Contract Platform RSK in Singapore

The program will connect Singapore's government agencies and corporations with RSK and RIF technologies to increase global blockchain awareness and adoption

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Today, IOV Labs, the blockchain technology organization that developed the first Bitcoin-backed smart contract platform RSK and its P2P solutions layer protocol RIF OS, announced a partnership with Tribe, Singapore's first government-backed blockchain accelerator.

The partnership will make RSK's second-layer protocol and its third-layer services marketplace, RIF, available to Singapore's government agencies, corporations, and late-stage startups looking to explore the integration of blockchain technologies into their programs, products, and services.

Ruben Altman, IOV Labs' Head of Adoption, commented: "Our partnership with Tribe Accelerator will open the door to an important market for us. After the production-ready launch in early 2018 we decided to take a step forward our global expansion and partner up with strategic local players in key ecosystems. We're more adoption-oriented than ever and look forward to the Internet of Value realization."

Tribe Accelerator Managing Partner, Yi Ming Ng commented, "IOV Labs is an innovator in the blockchain industry, with exciting and proven solutions that solve real business problems. We're excited to have them participate in our Tribe ecosystem, as we continue to connect businesses with relevant solutions to our industry partners."

RSK introduced the first smart contract platform to use the Bitcoin network. Even before its main net launch in January 2018, RSK consistently garnered attention for offering a second layer protocol that leverages the security and reputation of the Bitcoin network and the functionality of smart contracts. IOV Labs recently opened a RSK Adoption Hub in Singapore, where they are focusing on developing open, secure, and easy-to-use blockchain technology services and continue building partnerships.

About IOV Labs

IOV Labs is a purpose-driven organization focused on developing the platforms needed for a new blockchain-based financial system that will enable worldwide financial inclusion and bridge the gap between these nascent technologies and mass adoption.

The organization currently develops the most popular implementations of the RSK Smart Contract Network and RIF OS platforms. RSK Network is the most secure Smart Contract platform in the world, as it relies on Bitcoin's hash power. RIF OS protocols, are a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment to enable mass adoption of Bitcoin and RSK.

About Tribe Accelerator

Tribe Accelerator is a blockchain accelerator that works closely with the Singapore Government, championing to be a neutral platform in driving collaboration and growth of the blockchain ecosystem. They are a product development focused accelerator that provides promising startups a hyperconnected platform to develop innovative solutions together with their network of global corporations, government agencies and top blockchain companies.

