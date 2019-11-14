International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces Key Advisory Board Appointment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE:INCB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Schmid to the Board of Advisors.

Mr. Peter Schmid is a veteran sales executive with over 25 years' experience in luxury retail and merchandising and has honed his skills working with some of the most well-respected brands in fashion. He currently serves as Senior Account Executive for a luxury Italian menswear label and has led projects with retailers such a Bloomingdales to create in-store brand experiences. Throughout his career, Mr. Schmid has focused on driving continuous growth while overseeing multiple six-figure accounts.

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented: "As ICL looks to develop CBD products and expand distribution of our CBD portfolio, Peter will lend invaluable expertise and can open doors to established retailers that may otherwise be unreceptive to CBD and cannabis brands. Peter has also seen the retail landscape evolve tremendously over his decades of experience, and his ability to anticipate and adapt to change in a rapidly shifting industry will provide us critical perspective as the cannabis sector matures."

Mr. Schmid joins International Cannabrands eager to leverage his retail network and passion for wellness to bring CBD and cannabis products to a mainstream audience. Peter Schmidt commented: "The efficacy of CBD and its wide array of applications in health, wellness, and beauty present a massive, untapped opportunity. This category deserves to be elevated to appeal to discerning, high-end consumers."

Together with his husband, Mr. Schmid also runs a health and wellness focused business called Rezalution Fitness Expeditions, a unique, immersive travel experience created for health-conscious travelers.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

International Cannabrands is a CBD and cannabis focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Company's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Company believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

