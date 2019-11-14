

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction over the past several sessions, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 53 points.



Some traders may look to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns U.S.-China talks could drag on despite previous indications the signing of a phase trade deal was imminent.



Any early selling pressure is likely to remain subdued, however, as trades will be wary of missing out on any further upside.



The markets have recently shown intense reactions to reports about the trade talks, and an upbeat report could send stocks surging to record highs once again.



Traders may also stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of closely watched reports on U.S. retail sales and industrial production on Friday.



The Labor Department released a report this morning showing U.S. producer prices rebounded by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.



The report said the producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in October after falling by 0.3 percent in September. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in October following a 0.3 percent drop in September. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate Labor Department report showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by much more than expected in the week ended November 9th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 211,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000.



In earnings news, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) are moving notably lower in pre-market trading after the networking company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.



On the other hand, shares of Walmart (WMT) are likely to move to the upside after the retail giant reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance.



Extending the lackluster performance seen over the past few sessions, stocks showed a lack of direction during trading on Wednesday. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the session at new record closing highs.



The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed. While the Nasdaq edged down 3.99 points or 0.1 percent to 8,482.10, the Dow rose 92.10 points or 0.3 percent to 27,783.59 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.20 points or 0.1 percent to 3,094.04.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are down by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.35 to $57.47 a barrel after rising $0.32 to $57.12 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $9.60 to $1,463.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are advancing $7.10 to $1,470.40 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.59 yen compared to the 108.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0997 compared to yesterday's $1.1007.



