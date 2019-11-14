Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in Western Canada, announced today that it has received its license from the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council ("AMVIC") and has opened its new lease administration office at the Calgary Auto Mall- Suite Lm5 155 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, Alberta, T2H 2P9.

"This is a key milestone for our Company," said Bryan Pang, Solution's CEO. "For many years we've had enquiries from dealerships and customers to offer our flexible leasing program in other provinces but have not been able to help them. Alberta is an excellent market for our luxury leasing program for a couple of reasons. Firstly, one of our big successes in BC is the international student market. There are over 15,000 international students at the five largest universities in Alberta and a large percentage of those students come from affluent families, many of whom enjoy leasing one, two or even three luxury vehicles while they are studying in Canada as these vehicles are even more expensive in their native countries. Our leasing program provides the flexibility to upgrade regularly without the hassle of selling vehicles which is extremely expensive for any customer. Secondly, the Alberta luxury and ultraluxury car markets are still performing well and our leasing program will give car dealerships another option for customers who are more comfortable paying a monthly fee with flexible upgrade options rather than buying the cars outright," concluded Bryan.

Quarterly Dividend

On November 13, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.001. This quarterly dividend is payable on December 13, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2019. This dividend is a "non-eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Solution Financial

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets more frequently than most leasing companies.

