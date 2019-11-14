Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan George as CEO in place of Mr. Ted Liu (who will remain as a Board Director) and to its Board of Directors effective November 14, 2019.

Mr. George is a geologist and mining entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration, development and financing of projects globally. Mr. George co-founded Creston Moly and served as President and CEO where he spearheaded over $40 million in equity financing to acquire and advance the El Creston project in Mexico. Under his leadership, the El Creston project advanced to become Mexico's largest molybdenum deposit, advancing through to Pre-Feasibility in under two years, and was subsequently acquired by Mercator Minerals for $195 million.

Mr. George also previously served as President and CEO of ESO Uranium, which subsequently became Alpha Minerals, and was instrumental in both assembling and exploring one of the largest land packages in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. This land package was where Alpha Minerals and its partner, Fission Energy, made one of the Basin's most significant uranium discoveries - the Patterson Lake South project.

Mr. George also founded Dynasty Gold Corp, serving as President and CEO, where he and his team secured the largest land package of exploration rights held by a foreign company in China, conducting gold and base metals exploration in Xinjiang, Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

Ted Liu, outgoing CEO of Ridgestone Mining commented "We are excited to welcome Mr. Jonathan George to the Board and as President. Having raised significant public and private equity in the mineral resource sector, spearheading the management and advancement of mineral projects, and negotiating complex acquisitions and transactions; we are excited to have someone of this caliber on our team. Jonathan's experience will prove invaluable in advancing our exciting Rebeico Gold-Copper project and evaluating other exciting opportunities for Ridgestone in Mexico."

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Vancouver, B.C. and Taipei. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

