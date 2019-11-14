

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded 0.7 percent. Economists had forecast 0.4 percent growth.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP was higher by 2.5 percent after a 2.8 percent expansion in the previous three months. Economists had forecast 2.7 percent growth.



Both the domestic and external demand contributed to the positive development of GDP in the third quarter, the agency said.



