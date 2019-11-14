Procurement Leaders Expands Its Offering With Market Intelligence Company Beroe

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Procurement Leaders, the world's most valued professional procurement network, can now access cutting-edge market intelligence via the Beroe LiVE platform, helping members make the critical 'buy or no-buy' decisions.

Beroe LiVE is a platform tailor made for procurement and sourcing professionals of global companies. The service creates advantage for procurement organizations by providing market intelligence, commodity dashboards, supplier discovery and supplier risk management in one single platform.

"I am excited to strengthen our offering by powering the workflow of category leaders through tangible tools and applications in the form of intelligence, benchmarks and supplier ratings. These in turn will support our member CPOs and their leadership teams to accelerate functional maturity, transformation and the creation of greater business value. This partnership with Beroe further enhances Procurement Leaders' commitment to collaboration, co-creation, knowledge and implementation support for the wider ecosystem," said Procurement Leaders Chief Executive Nandini Basuthakur.

This partnership strengthens Procurement Leaders' offering to support the wider procurement function, providing their members access to Beroe LiVE's category intelligence reports, functional benchmarks and supplier ratings, with the following benefits:

Free view access to all 300+ category reports on Beroe LiVE

Accurate and unbiased ratings on 40,000+ suppliers

Access to 15 report downloads for offline use

Member companies will get Beroe LiVE credit worth $10,000 at a discounted rate. They can leverage the credits to buy products on the Beroe LiVE platform including Benchmarking reports, Commodity Dashboards and R&D Catalog.

In addition to this, Beroe LiVE also provides access to one of the world's largest procurement community with 55,000+ members from 14,000+ companies globally.

"We are happy to partner with Procurement Leaders, the leading procurement professional network in the world. This partnership is a testament to the value Beroe brings to the procurement community at large," said Beroe Inc Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

About Beroe Inc.

Beroe is the world's leading provider of procurement intelligence and supplier compliance solutions. We provide critical market information and analysis that enables companies to make smart sourcing decisions-leading to lower costs, greater profits and reduced risk. Beroe has been providing these services for more than 13 years and currently works with more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

About Procurement Leaders

Procurement Leaders is the world's largest and most valued procurement network and intelligence platform. Powered by a syndicated member and sponsor community of 750+ leading global companies, Procurement Leaders inspires 33,000+ senior leaders to make faster, more informed decisions and follow proven paths to success. Through next-practice insights, practical tools, expert guidance and industry connections, Procurement Leaders accelerates the transformation journey to greater value creation and procurement excellence.

