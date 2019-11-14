The state's 2019 IRP sees just over 11 GW solar power, and at least 11 GW - with up to 19 GW - of energy storage necessary to meet resource adequacy as part of the state's legally required 60% renewable portfolio standard by 2030 as prices have fallen 50% since 2017. As California goes, so goes…the world? Earth's 5th largest economy has put forth its 2019-2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) - Proposed Reference System Plan (173 page pdf), and it suggests that solar and energy storage will "dominate" through 2030 and beyond. The purpose of the document is to lay a path, based on hard research ...

