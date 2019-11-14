Challenger Bank HTB Invests in Alfa Systems

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampshire Trust Bank's (HTB) specialist business finance division today announces that it has invested in Alfa Systems, the leading asset finance software provided by Alfa. This investment in Alfa's cloud-based platform is integral to HTB's digital strategy to deploy 'best in breed' software and services.

The asset finance specific leasing administration system uses leading digital technologies to deliver functionality, scalability and performance. The software streamlines operations through automation and enables both high-volume transactions and complex leases. This will help to drive a clear and complete customer journey from originations, to point of sale and collections and recovery.

Paul Bartley, Managing Director, Asset Finance division at HTB said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Alfa. The Alfa Systems platform will prove to be a great investment as we establish the foundations for our reformed specialist asset finance division. This demonstrates the significant commitment of the board and executive team to the growth of the asset finance division. We anticipate that this software will give us 300% more functionality and significantly improve our settlement and payout turnaround times to help us better serve our customers and suppliers."

Andy Denton, Alfa's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're thrilled to be collaborating on this rapid implementation with HTB, a challenger bank with big aspirations and a clear view of how they'll achieve them. Most of all we're happy to work with such a capable group of people."

Notes to editors

About HTB

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Specialist Business Finance, Development Finance and Specialist Mortgages divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk

About Alfa

Alfa has been delivering systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990.

Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance mean that we deliver the largest system implementations and most complex business change projects. With an excellent delivery history over nearly three decades in the industry, Alfa's track record is unrivalled.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading technology platform, is at the heart of some of the world's largest asset finance companies. Key to the business case for each implementation is Alfa Systems' ability to consolidate multiple client systems on a single platform. Alfa Systems supports both retail and corporate business for auto, equipment, wholesale and dealer finance on a multijurisdictional basis, including leases/loans, originations and servicing. An end-to-end solution with integrated workflow and automated processing using business rules, the opportunities that Alfa Systems presents to asset finance companies are clear and compelling.

With over 30 current clients and 26 countries served, Alfa has offices all over Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States. For more information, visit alfasystems.com.