

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mystery Ranch Ltd. is recalling about 500 holsters for semi-automatic handguns due to faulty retention straps.



The company noted that if the retention strap disconnects from the holster, the handgun could fall and unexpectedly discharge, posing a serious injury risk to consumers.



The recall involves the Mystery Ranch Quick Draw Side Arm Holsters, which are semi-auto holsters for use with semi-automatic firearms.



Mystery Ranch noted that 42 incidents of the strap disconnecting from the holster have been reported to the company so far. However, there are no reports of any injuries.



The recalled holsters were manufactured in the Philippines and imported by Mystery Ranch. They were sold for about $25 at various retailers nationwide as well as online from August 2019 through October 2019.



Some of the stores where these holsters were sold include Al's Sporting Goods, Archery Country, Bering's, Bink's Outfitters, Bull Basin Archery, Capital Sports, Farwest Sports, Trail Head Montana, and Wind River Outdoor Company.



The company said it is contacting all known buyers directly and will issue a full refund.



In October, Federal Cartridge had announced a similar recall for about 3,100 Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters.



