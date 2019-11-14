

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company announced that its new streaming service, Disney+, has signed up more than 10 million users since its launch on Tuesday.



Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, together, for the first time.



From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ is available on any internet-connected screen and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content.



Disney Plus offers unprecedented access to Disney's library of film and television entertainment and 30 seasons of The Simpsons.



In addition, films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will be streamed exclusively on Disney Plus.



The launch of Disney+ presents tough competition to leading U.S. entertainment giants that provide streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.



While Disney+ offers its entertainment package for $6.99 monthly fee initially, Netflix charges $12.99 for its standard plan.



At $8.99, Amazon Prime Video's monthly basic plan also costs higher than that of Disney+.



Disney+ was projected to attract more than 8 million subscribers by the year-end, and up to 20 million subscribers by 2020, but the numbers are still far short of Netflix, which has more than 158 million paid membership globally.



The company said the Disney+ streaming service is currently available in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, and will be launched in Puerto Rico, Australia and New Zealand on November 19.



Disney's stock prices rose 7.32 percent to $148.72 per share after the announcement on Wednesday, while Netflix shares declined 3.05 percent to $283.11.



