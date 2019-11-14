

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth slowed in the third quarter, flash estimates from the statistical office revealed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Sequentially, GDP grew 0.4 percent in the third quarter after a 0.3 percent expansion in the three months to June.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP increased 1.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent growth in the previous three months.



Employment increased a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year after a 1.4 percent rise in the previous quarter. Quarterly growth in employment slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.



