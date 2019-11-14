Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7RV ISIN: US12021A1079 Ticker-Symbol: 11B 
Frankfurt
14.11.19
08:16 Uhr
0,095 Euro
-0,020
-17,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BULLFROG GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BULLFROG GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BULLFROG GOLD
BULLFROG GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BULLFROG GOLD CORP0,095-17,11 %