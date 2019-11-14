Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC) (CSE: BFG) (FSE: 11B) ("the Company"), a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog mine area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling from 1989 into 1999. The Bullfrog Project (Project) is located 125 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. CEO and President of the Company, Dave Beling, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company recently announced the achievement of high leach recoveries at its Nevada gold project. Beling shared that the Company began a bulk sampling and metallurgical testing program about 18 months ago for leach testing, particularly on finer sizes by using high pressure grinding roll equipment. "This equipment can produce a finer product than a conventional crushing circuit, and also creates much more micro-fractures. So, you get a better and faster recovery," said Beling. In this regard, the mineralization on the Project is highly amenable to the use of high pressure grinding rolls since it is quite low in clay content and does not generate much additional fines in the process.

"We were getting gold recoveries up to 91%," said Beling. "We've now gone through four testing campaigns with very good results," added Beling. He further explained that previous tests on coarser sizes using conventional crushers recovered around 75% of the gold.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent developments at the Project. Beling shared that the Company completed several significant environmental studies and obtained permits for drilling priority holes designed to expand two existing pits and test key exploration targets. However, a preliminary economic analysis and a subsequent bankable feasibility need to be completed as well as securing permits necessary to construct, operate and reclaim the Project. "We've also generated a high priority exploration target that we're really excited about," shared Beling, adding that the new site is about one mile east of the Bullfrog pit and offers a large prospective area that has not been drilled to date.

The conversation then turned to the Company's private placement of $1.1 million obtained in March 2019. "What are you doing with that money?", asked Everett. Beling explained that the Company's recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange required significant time and resources. Most of the remaining funds have been used for metallurgical testing, posting cash reclamation bonds for drilling, and environmental studies. "We also embarked on several exposure campaigns," said Beling, adding that funds have also been used for everyday business expenses.

Beling then expanded on the increasing interest in the Beatty, Nevada area, where several major companies have acquired and/or substantially expanded their land positions. "This is one of the hottest exploration areas in the United States," said Beling.

Jolly noted that the Company is significantly undervalued and asked Beling why investors should consider Bullfrog Gold Corporation. Beling explained that the Company's relatively low valuation on a market cap per ounce basis represents a significant opportunity for investors to get involved. He also encouraged listeners to visit the website at www.bullfroggold.com and/or contact the Company directly.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

BFGC is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling from 1989 into 1999. An independent Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant report prepared in August 2017 estimated mineralization at 624,000 ounces at 0.7 g/tonne gold within expanded pit plans based on a gold price of $1,200 and use of heap leaching. The Company obtained a large data base from Barrick, including detailed information on 155 miles of drilling in the area, and has defined BF and MS pit expansions and several prospective exploration targets.

Qualified Person

David Beling, P.E. has 55 years of project and corporate experience in the mining industry and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects. Mr. Beling has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical information that forms the basis of the Company's disclosures, but is not independent of Bullfrog Gold Corp, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options of the Company.

For further information, please contact David Beling, CEO & President, at (970) 628-1670.

