

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy expanded at a faster rate in the third quarter, flash estimates from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter after a 0.8 percent expansion in the previous three months. Economists had forecast 1.1 percent growth.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 4 percent in the third quarter after a 4.1 percent increase in the previous three months.



On a seasonally non-adjusted basis, GDP increased 3.9 percent year-on-year after a 4.6 percent expansion in the previous quarter.



