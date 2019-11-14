

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth continued at a robust pace in the third quarter, supported by consumption and investments, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year following a 3.8 percent increase in the second quarter.



Final consumption growth slowed to 4.9 percent from 5.5 percent, while the increase in gross fixed capital formation improved to 2.2 percent from 1.5 percent.



Exports grew 0.4 percent and imports declined 1.7 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in the third quarter after a 0.9 percent increase in the previous three months.



