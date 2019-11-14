Cactus Communications Supports the Open Scholarship Initiative

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a global scholarly, medical communications, and technology solutions company, is proud to have offered financial support to the Open Scholarship Initiative (OSI). OSI is a diverse, inclusive, global network of high-level experts and stakeholder representatives who work together in partnership with UNESCO to develop acceptable, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions to the future of open scholarship.

"We are pleased to offer our support to OSI. Our newly forged relationship gives us a valuable opportunity to share in the dialogue with thought leaders in the scholarly publishing community, to work towards academic enrichment, openness, and the betterment of the global scholarly community," said Dr. Donald Samulack, President, US Operations of Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications.

The scholarly publishing landscape is changing. Every year around 3 million research papers are published, and each paper is unique in its own way. "There are a range of important issues related to scholarly publishing, including open access, open data, and open science, and we are in full support of the one voice framework of OSI. We believe that OSI, through its leadership and governance, will encourage significantly more industry collaboration, and that this will be a game changer for the global scholarly publishing industry, as we attempt to collectively address important issues on the landscape," added Samulack.

OSI has a variety of projects and funding-solicitation efforts actively underway that are expected to secure operational resources to develop a variety of planned reports, technologies, and other resources. "We're very excited to have CACTUS on board," says Glenn Hampson, the OSI Program Director. "It's particularly important for OSI to be able to understand the concerns and perspectives of the global South and East in this effort, and to communicate to audiences in these regions. CACTUS is uniquely positioned to fill both of these needs with huge experience and authority. We look forward to seeing what we'll be able to accomplish together."

About the Open Scholarship Initiative

OSI is managed by the US-based Science Communication Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. OSI includes over 400 top leaders in scholarly communication representing 250 institutions, 27 countries, and 20 stakeholder groups.

For more information about OSI, please visit www.osiglobal.org. OSI is financially supported by the United Nations, participants, scholarly communications publishers and other businesses, and private foundations.

About Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications(CACTUS) is a global scientific communications company that collaborates with researchers across academic disciplines, universities, publishers, societies, and life science organizations to accelerate research impact. CACTUS' portfolio of products and services meet a wide spectrum of research needs: Editage provides editorial, translation, education, and training solutions for researchers; Cactus Life Sciences offers strategic and tactical scientific content solutions to global life sciences organizations; PubSURE is the first AI-powered scholarly publishing platform connecting journals and researchers; and Impact Science ensures wider research impact via dissemination solutions and research engagement with peers, public, and policy makers. Powering all CACTUS businesses with latest technologies is its innovation and R&D cell Cactus Labs. CACTUS also incubates seed and early stage start-ups that share its mission to solve global problems with science and technology solutions.

CACTUS is an international enterprise with offices in London, Princeton, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Bengaluru, and Mumbai; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 173 countries. CACTUS has been consistently ranked as a Great Place to Work, with is best annual ranking of #1 in 2017 (Great Places to Work survey: http://bit.ly/2oaAUot).

To know more about our services, brand, and partnership opportunities, visit www.cactusglobal.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973096/Cactus_Communications_Logo.jpg