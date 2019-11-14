Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Krogsveen acquires BN Bolig

EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge and BN Bank have agreed to sell all their shares in BN Bolig to Eiendomsmegler Krogsveen. The transaction will be completed by 31th of December 2019.

The parties have drawn up a letter of intent concerning the provision of mortgage loans and property services between Krogsveen and BN Bank.

EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge and BN Bank each own 50 percent of the shares in BN Bolig. The company was established in 2016.

Trondheim, 14th of November 2019



Contact persons:

CEO BN Bank, Svein Tore Samdal, tel. +47 902 05 588

Director of Finance, Trond Sørås, tel. +47 922 36 803

Chairman of BN Bolig, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act