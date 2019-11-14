Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
14.11.19
13:07 Uhr
9,450 Euro
-0,040
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,463
9,827
19:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2019 | 16:05
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Krogsveen acquires BN Bolig

EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge and BN Bank have agreed to sell all their shares in BN Bolig to Eiendomsmegler Krogsveen. The transaction will be completed by 31th of December 2019.

The parties have drawn up a letter of intent concerning the provision of mortgage loans and property services between Krogsveen and BN Bank.

EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge and BN Bank each own 50 percent of the shares in BN Bolig. The company was established in 2016.

Trondheim, 14th of November 2019

Contact persons:

CEO BN Bank, Svein Tore Samdal, tel. +47 902 05 588

Director of Finance, Trond Sørås, tel. +47 922 36 803

Chairman of BN Bolig, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)