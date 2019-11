The Bitcoin.com Wallet has now achieved a major milestone with over 5 million wallets created since the app launched just a little over two years ago. An upcoming version of the digital wallet app will add SLP token support and additional features. An upcoming version of the app will give the wallet a complete overhaul with built-in SLP token support as well as improved design and user experience to make spending and managing your digital funds even easier.

