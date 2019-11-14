Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.5954 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102793 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 29237 EQS News ID: 913277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2019 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)