Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
14.11.2019 | 16:13
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

London, November 14

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Katrina Hart, a non-executive director of the Company, has resigned as a non-executive director of Miton Group plc ("Miton") and has been appointed as a non-executive director of Premier Miton Group plc ("Premier"), following the all-share merger between Premier and Miton with effect from 14 November 2019.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

14 November 2019

