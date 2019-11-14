BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Katrina Hart, a non-executive director of the Company, has resigned as a non-executive director of Miton Group plc ("Miton") and has been appointed as a non-executive director of Premier Miton Group plc ("Premier"), following the all-share merger between Premier and Miton with effect from 14 November 2019.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



14 November 2019