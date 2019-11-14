Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.1493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1921000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 29251 EQS News ID: 913305 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2019 09:42 ET (14:42 GMT)