Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.5346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29204002 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 29316 EQS News ID: 913437 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)