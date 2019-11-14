Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
14.11.19
08:05 Uhr
63,18 Euro
+0,22
+0,35 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,60
63,20
16:54
62,66
63,04
16:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION63,18+0,35 %