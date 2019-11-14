Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.0339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2791216 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 29339 EQS News ID: 913483 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)