Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.7432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 737877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 29324 EQS News ID: 913453 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)