Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30721170 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 29290 EQS News ID: 913385 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2019 09:48 ET (14:48 GMT)