Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1068.6769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 265060 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 29245 EQS News ID: 913293 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2019 09:51 ET (14:51 GMT)