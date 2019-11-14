Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 361.4028 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26885 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 29215 EQS News ID: 913233 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 09:53 ET (14:53 GMT)