The market is driven by the advantages of lateral transfer devices. In addition, the increasing prevalence of home healthcare services is anticipated to further boost the growth of the patient lateral transfer market.

Lifting and moving patients from bed or stretchers can cause back injuries and strain to healthcare workers and caregivers due to forceful exertion, awkward posture, and repetitive movement. This is driving the demand for patient lateral transfer devices that can minimize or eliminate the risks of such injuries. These devices minimize friction while transferring patients and hence are beneficial for the patient as well. Moreover, these devices are cost-effective. Thus, such benefits of using lateral transfer devices for patients as well as care-givers are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Patient Lateral Transfer Market Companies:

EZ Way

EZ Way is headquartered in the US and offers the EZ Slide Sheet in two variants which are the EZ Slide Sheet Flat Sheet and EZ Slide Sheet Roller/Tube Sheet. The company also offers the EZ Way Roll Board, and PPS Glide Air-Assisted Transfer Mattress.

Getinge

Getinge is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business units: Acute care therapies and Surgical workflows. The company offers Transmaquet 1975/1955, which ensures gentle pre- and post-operative transfers.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various Business segments, namely Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers HandyTube Manual Transfer Aid and Patient Transfer Board.

HoverTech

HoverTech is headquartered in the US and offers HoverMatt Air Transfer System. This system allows caregivers to safely transfer patients without lifting or straining.

McAuley Medical

McAuley Medical is headquartered in the US and offers several products namely the Patient Mover Slide Boards, the Gold Rollboard, and Handy Gold Rollerboard Accessories.

Patient Lateral Transfer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses

Sliding sheets

Accessories

Patient Lateral Transfer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

