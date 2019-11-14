Perspectum will be showcasing the application of Artificial Intelligence in their FDA-cleared, quantitative imaging services LiverMultiScan for liver tissue characterization and MRCP+ for biliary tree visualization at RSNA's annual meeting this year.

Perspectum's co-founder, Professor Sir Michael Brady, will show how machine learning can be integrated with LiverMultiScan and MRCP+ to enhance disease detection with improved precision, and potentially monitor disease progression. A total of four abstracts highlighting the utility of Perspectum's technology will be presented at RSNA.

Details of the presentations are listed below:

Oral presentations

A Machine Learning Pipeline for Automatic Multi-Site-Vendor Quantitative MRI Analysis of the Liver SSE09-01 Monday, 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Room N230B

Quantitative Biliary Tree Imaging by MRI: A Novel Method of Assessing Change Over Time in Hepatobiliary Disease via MRCP SSG14-03 Tuesday, 10:30 AM 12:00 PM Room S504AB

Diagnosis of Pediatric Liver Diseases with Multiparametric MRI and Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) Analysis RC413-02 Tuesday, 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Room E353B

Poster presentation

Assessing the Accuracy, Reproducibility and Repeatability of Novel Quantitative Approach to MRCP Imaging IN005-EB-SUB Sunday 1:00 PM 1:30 PM Learning Center

Quantitative biliary tree imaging with MRCP+ reveals differences between AIH and PSC patients (images above). PSC patients show a significant increase in biliary tree strictures and dilatations between baseline and 1-year follow up, which is not observed in AIH patients.

"Monitoring progression of this unpredictable disease remains a major challenge for clinicians managing PSC patients. By objectively quantifying changes in the bile ducts, MRCP+ yields additional information to conventional MRCP. PSC Support is encouraged by this technology and we hope that it can help to reduce uncertainty for patients." - Martine Walmsley, PSC Support

