AfriAg Global Plc - Subscription of GBP160,000 and further investment

14 November 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Subscription of GBP160,000 and further investment

AfriAg Global PLC, a company admitted to trading on London's NEX Exchange (Ticker: AFRI), announces that it has raised £160,000, before expenses, through the subscription for 160,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company (the "Subscription Shares") at a price of 0.1 pence per share (the "Subscription"). The Subscription Shares will represent 5.0% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.

The funds from this Subscription will be used for further investment into Apollon Formularies Limited (" Apollon "). The Company has agreed with Apollon a UK incorporated company, to: subscribe for a further 640,000 shares in Apollon at a price per share of £0.25 which will result in the Company holding a 2.68% stake in Apollon to date.

Application will be made for the 160,000,000 Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 21 November 2019 .

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 3,171,001,037 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure of 3,171,001,037 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

