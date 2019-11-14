SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Barcode Scanner Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005272/en/

Global Barcode Scanner Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Despite predictions of spend growth at a CAGR of over 5% through 2024, challenges during category management will significantly impact buyer's ROI in the barcode scanner market. Compatibility issue is one of such prominent challenges that buyers are failing to address in the barcode scanner market. The misplaced focus on quantity and competitive pricing are driving buyers to procure this product in bundled packages without assessing the product compatibility with their existing business requirements and infrastructure.

Containing costs and delivering results despite challenging circumstances are now just a click away. Request a free demo of our platform to get real-time insights into procurement strategies that will help achieve these objectives for a range of markets.

To address the challenge discussed above, buyers are advised to first determine the product compatibility with their existing software and IT applications prior to procurement. Buyers must ensure that if suppliers offer products with proprietary platforms to support devices, then the supplier must provide a software development kit that will help buyers develop appropriate applications based on the requirement.

What do the barcode scanner price trends indicate?

The possibilities of an increase in the price of input materials such as plastic, aluminum, and steel will add to suppliers' manufacturing costs. According to the barcode scanner price trends, this will have an inflationary impact on the buyer's procurement spend.

The manufacturing of the barcode scanner is an energy-intensive process which means that the steady rise in energy prices in various countries will increase the OPEX incurred by barcode scanners suppliers.

Saving costs form the podium of a successful business strategy and we will help you achieve the same NOW. Request a free demo of our procurement platform to get regular insights into procurement strategies and real-time price trends that are changing the dynamics of markets.

How to identify barcode scanner suppliers who can cater to your procurement needs while adding value to your business?

Suppliers play prominent roles in aiding buyers to secure sustainable category management even in markets that are ruled by frequent dynamism. With their industry-specific knowledge, they are well-acquainted with the cost-saving avenues and the potential risks which they pass on to the buyers who seek cost-effective procurement in markets.

Prefer local sourcing from global barcode scanner suppliers

In the barcode scanner market, it is prudent of buyers to opt for local sourcing from global suppliers during procurement. This will reduce the distance to deliver, thereby reducing transportation costs. It will offer buyers easy access to depots for repair services and increase the possibility of procuring additional devices during peak demand with shorter lead times.

Assess the technological capabilities

Barcode scanner suppliers are expected to offer products with the latest technology such as the incorporation of 2D imagers and products that can be upgraded to the latest technologies without replacing the device. This will help buyers to improve the operational efficiency of their organization and obtain a competitive edge in the market due to the adoption of appropriate strategies based on the data obtained using advanced barcode technology.

Try before you buy this report. Download the free sample of this barcode scanner market procurement intelligence report and know how insights and strategies recommended in this report will add value to your business.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Barcode scanner market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the barcode scanner market

Regional spend opportunity for barcode scanner suppliers

Barcode scanner suppliers cost structure

Barcode scanner suppliers selection criteria

Barcode scanner suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the barcode scanner market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Procurement Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global CAD Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005272/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us