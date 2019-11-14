Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Tradegate
14.11.19
17:39 Uhr
66,94 Euro
+1,38
+2,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
66,96
67,20
19:50
66,96
67,04
19:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2019 | 18:05
KBC Groep: KBC Group: 14 November 2019 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

KBC GROUP - 14 November 2019 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff
Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on www.kbc.com/ corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: information, in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):

- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right

