Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Keystone Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Katrina Hart, a Director of the Company, pursuant to the recommended all share merger of Premier Asset Management Group plc and Miton Group plc, has ceased to be a director of Miton Group plc and has been appointed as a non-executive director of Premier Asset Management Group plc with immediate effect.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
14 November 2019

