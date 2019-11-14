Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us") (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products, today announced the financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the first quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. Our revenue decreased by 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. However, our net income increased by 19.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. We continue to focus on developing, manufacturing and distributing new hemp derivative products".

First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Selected Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Variance % Revenues $ 2,053,924 $ 2,141,825 $ (87,901 ) (4.10 )% Humankind 2,026,989 2,125,508 (98,519 ) (4.64 )% HLJ Huimeijia 26,935 16,317 10,618 65.07 % Cost of Goods Sold $ 508,896 $ 473,741 $ 35,155 7.42 % Humankind 473,888 453,276 20,612 4.55 % HLJ Huimeijia 35,008 20,465 14,543 71.06 % Gross Profit $ 1,545,028 $ 1,668,084 $ (123,056 ) (7.38 )% Humankind 1,553,101 1,672,232 (119,131 ) (7.12 )% HLJ Huimeijia (8,073 ) (4,148 ) (3,925 ) 94.63 % Net Income $ 756,574 632,214 124,360 19.67 % Earnings Per Share $ 0.0115 0.0096





Revenue

Total revenues decreased by $87,901 or 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a decrease of $98,519 or 4.64% in Humankind's revenues, offset by an increase of $10,618 in HLJ Huimeijia's revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in Humankind's sales revenues was mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, the sale percentage of products with lower price increased for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Secondly, the increasing exchange rate from Renminbi to the U.S. dollar led to the decrease of revenues.

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales increased by $35,155 or 7.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increased cost of the main business was mainly due to that the sale percentage of products with higher cost increased for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. The increase in HLJ Huimeijia's cost of sales was primarily due to the increase of the sales volume.

Gross Margin

Our gross margin decreased by $123,056 or 7.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This change was consistent with the change of sales and costs in Humankind. As HLJ Huimeijia resumed production for a short period of time, the output of the product is small, but the fixed cost of the apportionment has not decreased, resulting in high cost of the product. After the Company operates normally, the cost will return to a reasonable level.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net Income was $756,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $632,214 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This increase of $124,360 in net profit was primarily attributable to a decrease of operating expenses $249,362 in Humankind.

Earnings per share was $0.0115 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $0.0096 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.

About Us

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products.

China Health owns GMP certified plants and facilities, manufactures 21 CFDA approved medicines and 14 health supplement products covering five kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series cover hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medicines, externally used medicines and health foods.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; thus, these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Company:

Melody Zhang

IR Contact:

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc.

Tel: 86-451-87170800 ext. 8869

Email: ir@chinahealthindustries.com

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,981,352 $ 35,507,535 Accounts receivable, net 1,829,792 1,987,505 Inventory 818,597 857,239 Other receivables, net 29,668 28,435 Advances to suppliers 198,288 8,619 Prepayments - 15,868 Total current assets 37,857,697 38,405,201 Property, plants and equipment, net 3,500,965 3,719,424 Intangible assets, net 2,561,024 2,782,869 Construction in progress 881,319 835,452 Prepayments - Non-Current 4,664 9,709 Deferred tax assets 2,148 2,235 Total assets $ 44,807,817 $ 45,754,890 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 438,736 $ 497,084 Other payables 33,825 74,121 Advances from customers 181,711 153,613 Related party debts 6,907,949 6,962,520 Wages payable 229,444 265,686 Taxes payable 570,420 619,403 Total current liabilities 8,362,085 8,572,427 Equity Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and 65,539,737 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 6,554 6,554 Additional paid-in capital 521,987 521,987 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,086,956 ) (593654 ) Statutory reserves 38,679 38,679 Retained earnings 37,965,468 37,208,897 Total stockholders' equity 36,445,732 37,182,463 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,807,817 $ 45,754,890



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 REVENUE $ 2,053,924 $ 2,141,825 COST OF GOODS SOLD (508,896 ) (473,741 ) GROSS PROFIT 1,545,028 1,668,084 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative expenses 366,988 613,992 Depreciation and amortization expenses 139,164 141,522 Total operating income (expenses) (506,152 ) 755,514 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,038,876 912,570 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 30,748 28,126 Interest expenses (1 ) (2 ) Other income/(expenses), net (417 ) (376 ) Bank charges (125 ) (435 ) Total other income, net 30,205 27,313 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,069,081 939,883 Provision for income taxes (312,507 ) (307,669 ) NET INCOME 756,574 632,214 Foreign currency translation loss (1,493,305 ) (1,298,123 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (736,731 ) $ (665,909 ) Basic & diluted loss per share $ 0.0115 $ 0.0096 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic & diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,539,737 65,539,737





CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Shares Additional Paid-in Retained Statutory Accumulated Other Comprehensive Total Stockholders' Non-controlling Total Shares Amount Capital Earnings Reserve Income (loss) Equity Interest Equity Balance, June 30, 2018 65,539,737 $ 6,554 $ 521,987 $ 33,901,858 $ 38,679 $ 775,302 $ 35,244,380 $ - $ 35,244,380 Net income - - - 632,214 - - 632,214 - 632,214 Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment (1,298,127 ) (1,298,127 ) - (1,298,127 ) Balance, September30, 2019 65,539,737 6,554 521,987 34,534,072 38,679 (522,825 ) 34,578,467 34,578,467 Balance, June 30, 2019 65,539,737 $ 6,554 $ 521,987 37,208,897 38,679 (593,654 ) 37,182,463 - 37,182,463 Net income - - - 756,574 - - 756,574 - 756,574 Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment - - - - - (1,493,305 ) (1,493,305 ) - (1,493,305 ) Balance, September30, 2019 65,539,737 $ 6,554 $ 521,987 $ 37,965,471 $ 38,679 $ (2,086,959 ) $ 36,445,732 $ - $ 36,445,732





CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) from operations $ 756,574 $ 632,214 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 199,936 193,804 Provisions for doubtful accounts (38,076 ) 77 Deferred taxes loss/(gain) (1 ) (340 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, Accounts receivable 114,918 (657,334 ) Other receivables (2,397 ) (95 ) Inventory 5,047 (233,098 ) Advances to suppliers and prepaid expenses (173,318 ) 91,004 Accounts payables and accrued expenses (39,622 ) 72,328 Advances from customers and other payables (3,340 ) 17,333 Amounts due to related parties 204,918 274,512 Wages payable (26,289 ) 32,126 Taxes payable (46,883 ) 250,981 Net cash provided by operating activities 951,467 673,512 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plants and equipment (573 ) (101,072 ) Expenditures in construction in progress (108,529 ) (66,088 ) Disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,844 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (103,258 ) (167,160 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from related party debts - - Net cash provided by financing activities - - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,374,392 ) (1,181,074 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (526,183 ) (674,722 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 35,507,535 32,614,910 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 34,981,352 31,940,188 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 342,634 $ 91,286 Cash paid for interest expenses $ - $ - Non-cash activities: Loan from related party for the construction of a facility $ 680,382 $ 516,923

