Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us") (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products, today announced the financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the first quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. Our revenue decreased by 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. However, our net income increased by 19.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. We continue to focus on developing, manufacturing and distributing new hemp derivative products".
First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Selected Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Variance
%
Revenues
$
2,053,924
$
2,141,825
$
(87,901
)
(4.10
)%
Humankind
2,026,989
2,125,508
(98,519
)
(4.64
)%
HLJ Huimeijia
26,935
16,317
10,618
65.07
%
Cost of Goods Sold
$
508,896
$
473,741
$
35,155
7.42
%
Humankind
473,888
453,276
20,612
4.55
%
HLJ Huimeijia
35,008
20,465
14,543
71.06
%
Gross Profit
$
1,545,028
$
1,668,084
$
(123,056
)
(7.38
)%
Humankind
1,553,101
1,672,232
(119,131
)
(7.12
)%
HLJ Huimeijia
(8,073
)
(4,148
)
(3,925
)
94.63
%
Net Income
$
756,574
632,214
124,360
19.67
%
Earnings Per Share
$
0.0115
0.0096
Revenue
Total revenues decreased by $87,901 or 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a decrease of $98,519 or 4.64% in Humankind's revenues, offset by an increase of $10,618 in HLJ Huimeijia's revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in Humankind's sales revenues was mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, the sale percentage of products with lower price increased for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Secondly, the increasing exchange rate from Renminbi to the U.S. dollar led to the decrease of revenues.
Cost of Goods Sold
Our total cost of sales increased by $35,155 or 7.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increased cost of the main business was mainly due to that the sale percentage of products with higher cost increased for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. The increase in HLJ Huimeijia's cost of sales was primarily due to the increase of the sales volume.
Gross Margin
Our gross margin decreased by $123,056 or 7.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This change was consistent with the change of sales and costs in Humankind. As HLJ Huimeijia resumed production for a short period of time, the output of the product is small, but the fixed cost of the apportionment has not decreased, resulting in high cost of the product. After the Company operates normally, the cost will return to a reasonable level.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net Income was $756,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $632,214 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This increase of $124,360 in net profit was primarily attributable to a decrease of operating expenses $249,362 in Humankind.
Earnings per share was $0.0115 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $0.0096 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.
About Us
China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products.
China Health owns GMP certified plants and facilities, manufactures 21 CFDA approved medicines and 14 health supplement products covering five kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series cover hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medicines, externally used medicines and health foods.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; thus, these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
June 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,981,352
$
35,507,535
Accounts receivable, net
1,829,792
1,987,505
Inventory
818,597
857,239
Other receivables, net
29,668
28,435
Advances to suppliers
198,288
8,619
Prepayments
-
15,868
Total current assets
37,857,697
38,405,201
Property, plants and equipment, net
3,500,965
3,719,424
Intangible assets, net
2,561,024
2,782,869
Construction in progress
881,319
835,452
Prepayments - Non-Current
4,664
9,709
Deferred tax assets
2,148
2,235
Total assets
$
44,807,817
$
45,754,890
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
438,736
$
497,084
Other payables
33,825
74,121
Advances from customers
181,711
153,613
Related party debts
6,907,949
6,962,520
Wages payable
229,444
265,686
Taxes payable
570,420
619,403
Total current liabilities
8,362,085
8,572,427
Equity
Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and 65,539,737 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)
6,554
6,554
Additional paid-in capital
521,987
521,987
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(2,086,956
)
(593654
)
Statutory reserves
38,679
38,679
Retained earnings
37,965,468
37,208,897
Total stockholders' equity
36,445,732
37,182,463
Total liabilities and equity
$
44,807,817
$
45,754,890
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
REVENUE
$
2,053,924
$
2,141,825
COST OF GOODS SOLD
(508,896
)
(473,741
)
GROSS PROFIT
1,545,028
1,668,084
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
366,988
613,992
Depreciation and amortization expenses
139,164
141,522
Total operating income (expenses)
(506,152
)
755,514
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
1,038,876
912,570
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)
Interest income
30,748
28,126
Interest expenses
(1
)
(2
)
Other income/(expenses), net
(417
)
(376
)
Bank charges
(125
)
(435
)
Total other income, net
30,205
27,313
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,069,081
939,883
Provision for income taxes
(312,507
)
(307,669
)
NET INCOME
756,574
632,214
Foreign currency translation loss
(1,493,305
)
(1,298,123
)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(736,731
)
$
(665,909
)
Basic & diluted loss per share
$
0.0115
$
0.0096
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic & diluted weighted average shares outstanding
65,539,737
65,539,737
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Common Shares
Additional Paid-in
Retained
Statutory
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Total Stockholders'
Non-controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Reserve
Income (loss)
Equity
Interest
Equity
Balance, June 30, 2018
65,539,737
$
6,554
$
521,987
$
33,901,858
$
38,679
$
775,302
$
35,244,380
$
-
$
35,244,380
Net income
-
-
-
632,214
-
-
632,214
-
632,214
Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment
(1,298,127
)
(1,298,127
)
-
(1,298,127
)
Balance, September30, 2019
65,539,737
6,554
521,987
34,534,072
38,679
(522,825
)
|
34,578,467
34,578,467
Balance, June 30, 2019
65,539,737
$
6,554
$
521,987
37,208,897
38,679
(593,654
)
37,182,463
-
37,182,463
Net income
-
-
-
756,574
-
-
756,574
-
756,574
Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(1,493,305
)
(1,493,305
)
-
(1,493,305
)
Balance, September30, 2019
65,539,737
$
6,554
$
521,987
$
37,965,471
$
38,679
$
(2,086,959
)
$
36,445,732
$
-
$
36,445,732
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss) from operations
$
756,574
$
632,214
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
199,936
193,804
Provisions for doubtful accounts
(38,076
)
77
Deferred taxes loss/(gain)
(1
)
(340
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities,
Accounts receivable
114,918
(657,334
)
Other receivables
(2,397
)
(95
)
Inventory
5,047
(233,098
)
Advances to suppliers and prepaid expenses
(173,318
)
91,004
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
(39,622
)
72,328
Advances from customers and other payables
(3,340
)
17,333
Amounts due to related parties
204,918
274,512
Wages payable
(26,289
)
32,126
Taxes payable
(46,883
)
250,981
Net cash provided by operating activities
951,467
673,512
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plants and equipment
(573
)
(101,072
)
Expenditures in construction in progress
(108,529
)
(66,088
)
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
5,844
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(103,258
)
(167,160
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from related party debts
-
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,374,392
)
(1,181,074
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(526,183
)
(674,722
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance
35,507,535
32,614,910
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance
34,981,352
31,940,188
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
$
342,634
$
91,286
Cash paid for interest expenses
$
-
$
-
Non-cash activities:
Loan from related party for the construction of a facility
$
680,382
$
516,923
