

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks are seeing modest weakness in mid-day trading on Thursday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, although selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued.



The major averages have climbed off their lows in recent trading but remain in the red. The Dow is down 59.07 points or 0.2 percent at 27,724.52, the Nasdaq is down 34.92 points or 0.4 percent at 8,447.18 and the S&P 500 is down 7.27 points or 0.2 percent at 3,086.77.



The modest weakness on Wall Street comes amid concerns U.S.-China talks could drag on despite previous indications the signing of a phase trade deal was imminent.



Traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves, however, as they remain wary of missing out on any further upside.



The markets have recently shown intense reactions to reports about the trade talks, and an upbeat report could send stocks surging to record highs once again.



With earnings season largely in the rearview mirror and the Federal Reserve signaling interest rates will remain on hold for the foreseeable future, traders are looking the next catalyst for the markets.



The long-awaited completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could help drive the markets, although the talks could also still fall apart.



Traders may also start paying closer attention to the latest economic data, with reports on U.S. retail sales and industrial production likely to attract attention on Friday.



The Labor Department released a report this morning showing U.S. producer prices rebounded by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.



The report said the producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in October after falling by 0.3 percent in September. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in October following a 0.3 percent drop in September. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate Labor Department report showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by much more than expected in the week ended November 9th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 211,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000.



Sector News



Networking stocks continue to see considerable weakness in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index falling by 1.2 percent.



Cisco Systems (CSCO) is posting a steep loss after the networking company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.



Notable weakness also remains visible among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.



Semiconductor and pharmaceutical stocks have also moved to the downside, gold stocks have moved significantly higher along with the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.2 basis points at 1.808 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX