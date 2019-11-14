Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Matrix Networks, a leader in selection, deployment, and support of collaboration and networking technologies, today announced that it has been named a Preferred Partner of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

Through this partnership, Matrix Networks will continue to deploy RingCentral solutions, including RingCentral Office and RingCentral Contact Center, to business customers using Matrix Networks' unique Concierge Deployment Model. RingCentral's industry-leading solution provides mobile-first voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solution as a complete and seamless experience. These solutions, combined with RingCentral's world-class customer support experience, delights Matrix Networks customers and matches the culture Matrix Networks has built over 35 years in business.





2019 marks the year that Matrix Networks becomes the Pacific Northwest's first RingCentral Preferred Partner, offering customers a white glove deployment process and deep understanding of the network layer that supports RingCentral Cloud Phone Systems

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6672/49762_ringcentral.jpg

"The team at Matrix Networks has been thrilled to work closely with the RingCentral team over the past three years," said Kyle Holmes, President, Matrix Networks. "The addition of a program that rewards its dedicated partners with additional resources, training, and input is a phenomenal step forward and unique across the industry. At Matrix Networks, it is our mission to make technology easy to deploy and adopt. Simply put, RingCentral's Preferred Partner program gives us a leg up in ensuring success."

RingCentral Preferred Partners are an elite subset of partners who not only lead with RingCentral as their preferred UCaaS vendor but also use RingCentral in their day-to-day communications - all while making a significant revenue contribution to RingCentral's channel. Preferred Partners "Think RingCentral First" and produce exceptional results. In return, RingCentral offers executive sponsorship, access to exclusive events and promotions, and much more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Matrix Networks to our Preferred Partner Program as they work to deliver the most robust communications solution to their valued business customers," said Lisa Del Real, VP of Global Channel Programs and Operations, RingCentral. "As part of our Preferred program, Matrix Networks will benefit from exclusive training and resources among many other things that will help to enhance their RingCentral experience."

About Matrix Networks

Founded in 1984, Matrix Networks got its start by supporting and installing key system PBX phone systems. Embracing the power of the Internet and mobile computing, Matrix Networks began specializing in the installation and support of network infrastructure and WIFI for both hospitality and enterprise clients. From key systems to modern cloud communications platforms (Contact Center and Cloud Phone System), Matrix Networks has embraced the future and assists our clients in their effort to stay ahead of the curve.

At Matrix, we embrace a "network-first" strategy. We collaborate with clients across the globe to provide redundant, optimized networks, backed by proprietary connectivity services that separate Matrix Networks from the rest. This ensures our clients remain connected to critical applications regardless of location.

Media Contact:

Ryan Graven

Phone: (503) 513-9159

Email: ryang@mtrx.com

©2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Contact Center, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Related Images

matrix-networks-named-a.png

Matrix Networks Named a RingCentral Preferred Partner

2019 marks the year that Matrix Networks becomes the Pacific Northwest's first RingCentral Preferred Partner, offering customers a white glove deployment process and deep understanding of the network layer that supports RingCentral Cloud Phone Systems.

Related Links

RingCentral Preferred Partner Page for Matrix Networks

Matrix Connectivity as a Service

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49762