American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "Sales in the third quarter of 2019 increased slightly when compared to the third quarter of 2018. This is primarily due to increased contract business; an area we previously indicated would positively impact sales in the second half of 2019."

Waterhouse added, "Operating expenses are down once again due to our concerted efforts to control expenditures. This, along with increased sales, enabled us to decrease our operating loss and our net loss in the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2018. From a liability perspective, we are currently in discussions to extend and/or refinance our debt that matures in 2020. Looking forward, we are hopeful that orders from new customers and potential new business currently in our pipeline will enable us to continue reporting increased sales and improved results from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019."

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $895,000, compared to net sales of $878,000 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $17,000, or 1.9%. Net sales in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2,775,000, compared to net sales of $2,988,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $213,000, or 7.1%.

Operating loss was $81,000 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to an operating loss of $132,000 in the third quarter of 2018. Operating loss was $410,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to an operating loss of $413,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net loss was $144,000, or $(0.00) per share, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of $202,000, or $(0.01) per share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss was $440,000, or $(0.01) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net loss of $615,000, or $(0.02) per share, in the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen®, Rapid ONE®, RDS® InCup®, Rapid TOX® and Rapid TOX Cup® II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat® tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader® is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

(financial tables follow)

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three For the three For the nine For the nine months ended months ended months ended months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 895,000 $ 878,000 $ 2,775,000 $ 2,988,000 Cost of goods sold 536,000 514,000 1,805,000 1,815,000 Gross profit 359,000 364,000 970,000 1,173,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,000 20,000 62,000 64,000 Selling and marketing 131,000 125,000 350,000 435,000 General and administrative 286,000 351,000 968,000 1,087,000 Total operating expenses 440,000 496,000 1,380,000 1,586,000 Operating loss (81,000 ) (132,000 ) (410,000 ) (413,000 ) Other income / (expense) (63,000 ) (70,000 ) (28,000 ) (200,000 ) Net loss before tax (144,000 ) (202,000 ) (438,000 ) (613,000 ) Income tax benefit / (expense) 0 (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Net loss $ (144,000 ) $ (202,000 ) $ (440,000 ) $ (615,000 ) Basic & diluted loss per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,545,776 30,241,313 32,479,123 30,001,598

(Condensed Balance Sheets follow)

American Bio Medica Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,000 $ 113,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34,000 at September 30, 2019 and $36,000 at December 31, 2018 492,000 452,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $286,000 at September 30, 2019 and $268,000 at December 31, 2018 890,000 1,019,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,000 29,000 Right of use asset - operating leases 12,000 0 Total current assets 1,433,000 1,613,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 663,000 718,000 Patents, net 118,000 123,000 Right of use asset - operating leases 11,000 0 Other assets 21,000 21,000 Total assets $ 2,246,000 $ 2,475,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 606,000 $ 359,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 534,000 449,000 Right of use liability - operating leases 12,000 0 Wages payable 136,000 278,000 Line of credit 431,000 502,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs 1,079,000 237,000 Total current liabilities 2,798,000 1,825,000 Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of current portion and deferred finance costs 0 796,000 Right of use liability - operating leases 11,000 0 Total liabilities 2,809,000 2,621,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders' Deficit: Common stock 325,000 323,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,425,000 21,404,000 Accumulated deficit (22,313,000 ) (21,873,000 ) Total stockholders' deficit (563,000 ) (146,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,246,000 $ 2,475,000

