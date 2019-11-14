Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
14.11.2019 | 19:32
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of Its 2019 Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its independent auditor reviewed financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year, ending June 30th, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:
The Dewey Electronics Corporation
James Ciabattoni
201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: The Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566599/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-Its-2019-Financial-Statements

