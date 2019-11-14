The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of Its 2019 Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its independent auditor reviewed financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year, ending June 30th, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

