The "Poland E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Market Growth But New Tax Rate Coming in 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Poland's large e-cig market has recently enjoyed further growth, fuelled by a raft of new vape shop openings.
The vaping population is estimated to be around 1.2m adults, and the market also has two heat-not-burn products in IQOS and Glo. But what does a new tax rate expected in 2020 mean for the market? Find out in the Poland regulatory report.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Regulatory landscape
- National regulatory framework
- Age restrictions
- Product restrictions
- Ingredients
- Hardware
- Labelling and packaging
- Multipacks
- Shake and vape
- Health warning
- Notification procedure
- Common notifications
- Declaration details
- Notification fee
- Re-notification
- Importers
- System to collect data on adverse health effects
- CLP notification
- Retail restrictions
- Public usage
- Advertising restrictions
- Taxation
- Impact on the industry
- Case law
- Sanctions
- Enforcement
- Inspection outcomes
- Reporting non-compliance
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
- Polish e-cig regulation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejxb3e
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005747/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900