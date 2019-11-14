The "Poland E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Market Growth But New Tax Rate Coming in 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland's large e-cig market has recently enjoyed further growth, fuelled by a raft of new vape shop openings.

The vaping population is estimated to be around 1.2m adults, and the market also has two heat-not-burn products in IQOS and Glo. But what does a new tax rate expected in 2020 mean for the market? Find out in the Poland regulatory report.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Regulatory landscape National regulatory framework Age restrictions Product restrictions Ingredients Hardware Labelling and packaging Multipacks Shake and vape Health warning Notification procedure Common notifications Declaration details Notification fee Re-notification Importers System to collect data on adverse health effects CLP notification Retail restrictions Public usage Advertising restrictions Taxation Impact on the industry Case law Sanctions Enforcement Inspection outcomes Reporting non-compliance Relevant laws Relevant bodies Polish e-cig regulation

