Web Presence: Garrett Hofer of East Lyme Says Giving Is the Best Gift for the Holidays

NEW LONDON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Thanksgiving is just around the corner and, second to enjoying a turkey dinner while watching football with the family, many Americans are looking forward to the holiday for the slew of amazing deals to be had the following morning on Black Friday. Along with Cyber Monday, Black Friday is an unmistakable reminder of the consumerism intertwined with modern celebrations. While most people will appreciate good old fashioned quality time with family and friends over the next two months, most would admit that getting gifts is pretty fun too. Garrett Hofer of East Lyme enjoys getting into the holiday spirit with gifts, decorations, and other festivities just as much as anyone else. Garrett Hofer also reminds us that giving is often better than receiving.

A former Colorado resident now living in Connecticut, Garrett Hofer grew up with a single dad, who was a Vietnam Army veteran. When Garrett Hofer was living in Colorado as a junior in high school, his father, in his 50s at the time, lost his long-term job. The teen rose to the challenge and helped his dad keep the household afloat. Garrett partnered with his father to get back on track and reconnect with his career path. This experience taught Garrett that there are many brilliant people who don't have a safety net or backup plan and struggle to cope with unexpected life events, such as job loss.

With this personal perspective on finance and its effects on individuals and families, Garrett Hofer decided to dedicate his life and career to helping others. He graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor's degree in Finance and was president of the Financial Management Association. He is now entering his 20th year with a global wealth management firm and enjoys helping people like his father in achieving their financial aspirations.

Garrett Hofer's compassion doesn't just extend to clients. He also volunteers a significant amount of time and personal funds to various charities, including several focused on areas such as Veteran rehabilitation, wildlife preservation, cancer research, and kids' healthcare. In the spirit of the holiday season, he encourages others to give what they can.

Garrett Hofer of CT believes that it's crucial to find causes and charities that you are passionate about supporting. Giving back and making donations can make fulfilling gifts for family, friends, and colleagues.

Organizations for Veterans:

American Corporate Partners

Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Vietnam Veterans of America

Marine Corps League

Local Organizations:

Boys & Girls Village

CT Cancer Foundation

Houston Food Bank

Closer to Free Ride

National Charities

Cards for Hospitalized Kids

American Cancer Society

Americares

Hunting & Wildlife Charities:

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Ducks Unlimited

Hunting for Healing

