Jag Virk: Bike Messenger Charged Following Incident with Driver in Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Jag Virk of Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers, is a leading Toronto criminal defense lawyer, who is representing a 30-year-old Toronto bike messenger and employee of QA Courier who was arrested and charged following an incident in downtown Toronto which occurred on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

The cyclist, who has not been named, was allegedly involved in an altercation with a driver in the area, which was caught on video and posted online on July 4, 2019. At approximately 4:45 p.m., the driver of the vehicle involved in the altercation was travelling southbound on Raptors Way near York Street.

As the driver of the vehicle was preparing to make a right-hand turn, a cyclist allegedly suddenly rode in front of the vehicle, causing the car to stop suddenly. The alleged victim then exited his vehicle, where an exchange took place. The cyclist then allegedly kicked the vehicle, causing some damage.

The cyclist also allegedly struck the driver of the vehicle with a metal bicycle lock and then fled the area.

Police later identified the cyclist with the help of the public. The cyclist later turned himself in to police after the video, which was posted on the online site Reddit, went viral.

The cyclist was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief. He also lost his job. He was released on bail on the conditions that he refrain from going within 1,000 meters of the alleged victim, or within 100 meters of the intersection where the alleged incident took place.

The incident has been referred to as an act of "road rage," further highlighting the need for safer and less congested streets in the Toronto area.

High profile criminal lawyer Jag Virk, who is representing the cyclist, said that the video taken on July 4, 2019 and released to the public does not capture the whole incident and that the cyclist was acting in self-defense. Mr. Virk stated that he is confident that he will have the charges withdrawn.

