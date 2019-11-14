How PPPoker is Bringing a New Social Dynamic to Poker

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Since its inception in 2015, PPPoker's gaming app has slowly set about revolutionizing the online poker industry by adding fresh and innovative social ideas to draw in poker players.

PR Newswire reports that the online gaming market will be worth as much as $525bn by 2023, with more people playing at home than ever before.

That expansion means huge competition for the market share, with PPPoker providing services that are unique to the online gaming world. The PPPoker app has introduced a new social element to playing poker online which looks to negate some of the problems of the past and bring about a new social poker boom.

The Poker Boom and Bust

Poker experienced a huge boom in the 2000s, with entrants for the World Series of Poker going up by more than 1000% in the space of three years.

That led to an explosion of online poker sites and poker players, but the boom gradually trailed off. While online poker sites became very popular, bigger and more skillful players were frequenting them preventing regular players from winning.

What's Different With PPPoker?

In the early days of online poker, players of differing skill levels populated the tables, but, as interest rose, professional players caught on and made it hard for the amateurs to thrive on popular poker platforms. In some instances, tables were even populated by players paid to be there in order to increase competition.

This app is different; it allows players to set up their own home games and tables so they can play poker against people they know or those of a similar skill level.

The app is looking to eliminate the issues caused by big sharks preying on the newer players or the less skilled. Setting up a private club with friends is a great way to protect yourself from professional poker players. It's also a balanced and fair platform, with integrity at its heart. PPPoker is GLI-certified and delivers IP and GPS restrictions to restrict bots and to ensure fairness when users decide to play poker.

There is even a proximity tracker, which alerts players if two people in a poker room are sat close to each other in real life. HUDs and third party tracking tools are not supported by the PPPoker software either. For those who are unaware, a HUD is an app that runs alongside your games and collects and displays statistics about your opponents.

Other Benefits

The PPPoker app has a myriad of other benefits for casual players just wanting to play home games with friends. It's got an easy to use interface and comes in 11 different languages, which further promotes the social aspect of the platform. There is a wide range of poker games on offer too, including No-limit Hold'em, OFC (Open Face Chinese), Omaha and other poker variants.

The app runs on both iOS and Android devices, as well as having a Windows version for the PC too, making it versatile as well as fair. It can be downloaded by visiting http://www.pppoker.net.

Global Tournaments

As well as the casual games, PPPoker has also raised the bar in terms of going from online poker to live tournament events. Through the PPPoker App players are able to compete against a global talent pool of players in the Global Tournaments section of the mobile application. The schedule is very active, and they always have special events taking place for players to join. Additionally, players can compete for the live event tickets held by PPPoker and also in-app rewards such as Gold and Diamonds.

So far, in partnership with locally licensed operators, the PPPoker brand has held tournaments in locations such as the Philippines, Japan, Australia, Germany, and Brazil. The 2019 PPPoker World Championship (PPWC) Philippines had a prize pool of Php30m ($594,000), and the last tournament saw Richard Marquez take home more than Php4.85m ($90,000) whilst competing against players from across the world. The PPWC Main Event 2020 features an eye-watering guaranteed prize pool that is set to break the Brazilian poker records. With a low buy-in and high guarantee promise, it is sure to be gigantic!

The PPPoker app is already available in 100 countries worldwide and has grown to be a major player in the online poker market in just four years.

This allows players to feel like part of a global community and perhaps follow in the footsteps of Greg Raymer, Peter Eastgate and Joe Cada who all won the World Series of Poker from a place of relative obscurity in the poker community

Cruzeiro

In a unique partnership, PPPoker also linked up with Brazilian football team Cruzeiro, who launched their own online poker club through PPPoker. iGaming Business details how Rene Salviano, the club's commercial director, believes the online gaming market in Brazil could jump from R$2.2bn ($550m) to R$3.2bn ($800m) in the next three years.

The Future

Sitting down to a game of Texas Hold'em or OFC will always be a pastime that attracts both professional poker players and amateurs looking for fun. PPPoker is designed to ensure they cater to both types of players, not prioritizing one over the other.

Whilst bringing a new, social aspect to online poker, PPPoker also delivers on a range of issues that have worried amateur players within the poker community in the past: fairness, transparency and a leveling of ability at the tables. With options to play in some big tournaments, it puts the control into the hands of the player and in doing so, is set to completely change the face of online poker for good.

