Healthcare Solutions Team: Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. Sadeem Mahmood as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / ?????Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of Sadeem Mahmood, M.D., FACC, as member of the Medical Advisory Board.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Sadeem Mahmood to our medical advisory board," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holding Inc. "As HSI continues to expand our cardiology platform, Dr. Mahmood's expertise will be an integral addition to maximize our ability to scale effectively. His robust educational background and success as a private practice interventional cardiologist allow HSI to focus on the most cutting-edge, patient-impacting products to drive outstanding patient outcomes."

Interventional Cardiologist Sadeem Mahmood, M.D. earned his medical degree at Dow Medical College, University of Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed fellowships in Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, and Nuclear Cardiology. Dr. Mahmood previously sat on the Board of Cardiovascular Group for St. Vincent's Hospital for a total of seven years; he is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and is a member of the American Society of Medicine and the Arkansas Society of Medicine. His true passion is his work; the joy he receives from helping his patients is the fuel that keeps him going. Outside of work, he enjoys philanthropy and giving back to the community by educating people in medicine, finance, and business. He is a huge history buff, enjoys going to the gym and traveling.

"What attracted me to HSI is they are the only public company that has a design for healthcare investments," said Dr. Mahmood. "Being a public company, it makes it much easier for physicians to invest in HSI so they can help physicians in the long run. HSI's platforms include labs, pharmacies, and urgent cares. I see HSI developing specialty centers and, in the near future, new innovations and devices which will provide new healthcare technology to our national widespread network. This is next level."

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

