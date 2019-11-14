Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6CB ISIN: KY30744W1070 Ticker-Symbol: F1F 
Tradegate
14.11.19
09:18 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,100
+1,37 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,600
6,950
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FARFETCH
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FARFETCH LIMITED7,400+1,37 %