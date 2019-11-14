Exceeds Q3 2019 Guidance Beats on Both Digital Platform GMV and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Strong Outlook for Q4 2019 Raises Expectations for Adjusted EBITDA and Reiterates Platform GMV Growth Rate

Continued to Expand Share of Online Luxury Market Q3 2019 Digital Platform GMV of $420 million, Up 37% Year-Over-Year, or approximately 40% on Constant Currency Basis

Stronger Unit Economics Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin Up to 31% and Gross Margin to 45% in Q3 2019, From 28% and 41%, Respectively, in Q2 2019

Adjusted EBITDA Loss Margin Improved to (16)% from (29)%, Loss After Tax Margin Improved to (33)% from (57)% Year-Over-Year

Expands Direct Brand and Boutique Network to More Than 1,200 Partners, Maintains 100% Retention of Top 100 Brand Partners Over Past Three Years

New Guards Group Contributes to Q3 Financial Performance, Integrations with Marketplace and Farfetch Platform Solutions Underway

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

José Neves, Farfetch Founder, CEO and Co-Chair said: "I am very pleased with our continued progress in building the global platform for luxury. We had a fantastic Q3, beating all our expectations, and continuing to capture market share at a rapid pace. With $1.8 billion of Digital Platform GMV and 1.9 million Active Consumers over the last twelve months, Farfetch is firmly established as the #1 in-season luxury player online. Through our revolutionary technology, services and reach, we will continue to deliver an amazing service to our community of over 1,200 brands and boutiques, while also delighting fashion lovers around the world. We also remain focused on driving the cultural relevance of the Farfetch brand, and in that context I am delighted with our initial progress in integrating New Guards Group. A huge congratulations to all the brilliant Farfetchers who have worked so relentlessly across our global business to achieve these remarkable results."

Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch, said: "Our third quarter 2019 results demonstrate focused execution against our core strategy, which resulted in strong digital platform GMV growth of 37% year-over-year, extending our market leading position, balanced with Order Contribution Margin increasing quarter-over-quarter to 31.3%. We are also pleased by the early strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition of New Guards Group, which, coupled with the stronger unit economics and continued operating leverage in our digital platform, have contributed to a significant year-over-year improvement in EBITDA margin."

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in thousands, except per share data or AOV):

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") 309,973 492,014 Revenue 134,541 255,481 Adjusted Revenue 112,742 228,227 Gross Profit 67,387 115,139 Gross Profit Margin 50.1% 45.1% Loss After Tax (77,255 (85,457 Adjusted EBITDA (32,311 (35,638 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (28.7)% (15.6)% Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (0.30 (0.28 Adjusted EPS (0.15 (0.18 Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV 305,884 420,266 Digital Platform Services Revenue 108,652 156,479 Digital Platform Gross Profit 65,487 83,294 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 60.3% 53.2% Digital Platform Order Contribution 43,384 48,973 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 39.9% 31.3% Active Consumers 1,240 1,889 Average Order Value ("AOV") Marketplace 585 582 AOV Stadium Goods 327 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV 62,671 Brand Platform Revenue 62,671 Brand Platform Gross Profit 27,464 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin 43.8%

See "Metrics Definitions" on page 17 for further explanations, including the renaming of previous "Platform" metrics to "Digital Platform" metrics. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics" for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

Recent Business Highlights

Continued to add breadth and depth to the Farfetch Marketplace offering through expanded partnerships with luxury brands and retailers: Top 10 brands supply more than doubled year-over-year as of the end of third quarter 2019; also increased supply points with existing brand partner, Saint Laurent , in the US, Canada and Mexico Signed new e-concessions with Golden Goose and Sunglass Hut , among others, bringing total brand partner count to just under 500, and maintained 100% retention of top 100 direct brand partners over past three years Integrated New Guards Group on the Marketplace all New Guards Group brands including Off-White and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan now leveraging Fulfilment by Farfetch and selling directly on the Marketplace as e-concessions Grew boutique network to more than 700 retailers, bringing total direct brand and retail partners to more than 1,200



Further distinguished Farfetch's Marketplace as a premium destination for global luxury consumers while also helping advance Prada's direct-to-consumer distribution initiative as their exclusive third-party partner in offering its Linea Rossa collection for Autumn/Winter 2019

direct-to-consumer distribution initiative as their exclusive third-party partner in offering its Linea Rossa collection for Autumn/Winter 2019 In August 2019, extended the Farfetch platform with the completion of the acquisition of New Guards Group, a luxury fashion platform with a proven track record of launching culturally relevant and profitable brands including Palm Angels, Heron Preston, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan , and Off-White, which was recently ranked #1 Hottest Brand in Q3 2019 by The Lyst Index. Addition of New Guards Group further elevates Farfetch's Marketplace proposition for fashion lovers worldwide with the broadest selection and exclusive access to capsule collections from their portfolio of brands, and brings expertise to launch new brands

, and which was recently ranked #1 Hottest Brand in Q3 2019 by The Lyst Index. Addition of New Guards Group further elevates Farfetch's Marketplace proposition for fashion lovers worldwide with the broadest selection and exclusive access to capsule collections from their portfolio of brands, and brings expertise to launch new brands Along with 55 other leaders in the fashion industry including Kering , Chanel , Hermes , Burberry and Stella McCartney , signed The Fashion Pact, aimed at setting practical objectives for reducing the industry's impact on the environment. Also furthered Farfetch's Positively Farfetch focus on sustainability with the launch of two new initiatives: A new Positively Conscious destination on Farfetch.com offers an inspirational way to discover and shop the broadest selection of sustainable luxury products Extended our Positively Circular initiative by partnering with Dream Assembly alumnus, Thrift+, to offer UK customers an on-demand clothing donation service through which they can earn Farfetch credits

, , , and , signed The Fashion Pact, aimed at setting practical objectives for reducing the industry's impact on the environment. Also furthered Farfetch's focus on sustainability with the launch of two new initiatives:

Third Quarter 2019 Results Summary

Gross Merchandise Value (in thousands):

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Digital Platform GMV 305,883 420,266 Brand Platform GMV 62,671 In-Store GMV 4,090 9,077 GMV 309,973 492,014

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") increased by $182.0 million from $310.0 million in third quarter 2018 to $492.0 million in third quarter 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 58.7%. Digital Platform GMV increased by $114.4 million from $305.9 million in third quarter 2018 to $420.3 million in third quarter 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 37.4%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform GMV would have increased by approximately 39.7%.

The increase in GMV primarily reflects the growth in Digital Platform GMV and the addition of $62.7 million of Brand Platform GMV from New Guards Group which we acquired in August 2019. The increase in Digital Platform GMV was primarily driven by increases in Active Consumers to 1.9 million and average number of orders, partially offset by decreases in Average Order Values. Other contributing factors included an increase in the number of clients supported by Farfetch Platform Solutions, growth in transactions through our managed websites and the addition of Stadium Goods, our premier sneaker and streetwear Marketplace.

Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Digital Platform Services Revenue 108,652 156,479 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 21,799 27,254 Brand Platform Revenue 62,671 In-Store Revenue 4,090 9,077 Revenue 134,541 255,481

Revenue increased by $121.0 million year-over-year from $134.5 million in third quarter 2018 to $255.5 million in third quarter 2019, representing growth of 89.9%. The increase was primarily driven by 44.0% growth in Digital Platform Services Revenue to $156.5 million and the addition of Brand Platform Revenue from New Guards Group. In-Store Revenue increased by 121.9% to $9.1 million primarily due to the addition of revenue from New Guards Group's directly-operated stores and growth in Browns stores.

The increase in Digital Platform Services Revenue of 44.0% was driven by 37.4% growth in Digital Platform GMV, partially offset by a decline in Third-Party Take Rate to 31.2% in third quarter 2019, from 32.1% in the prior year quarter. Digital Platform Services Revenue was also boosted by growth in first-party GMV, which nearly doubled year-on-year and is included in Digital Platform Services Revenue at 100% of the GMV.

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue represents the pass-through of delivery and duties charges incurred by our global logistics solutions, net of any customer promotions and incentives funded by the Company. Whilst Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue would be expected to grow in line with the cost of delivery and duties, which increase as Digital Platform GMV and order volumes grow, an increase in the level of promotions and incentives funded by the company will decrease Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. In third quarter 2019, Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue increased 25.0%, a slower rate as compared to the cost of shipping and duties, primarily due to an increase in customer promotions year-over-year in response to the market environment. However, the impact of promotions in the quarter was lower than that in second quarter 2019, reflecting our strategic decision to reduce promotional activity.

Cost of Revenue (in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Digital Platform Services cost of revenue 43,166 73,185 Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue 21,799 27,254 Brand Platform cost of revenue 35,208 In-Store cost of goods sold 2,189 4,695 Cost of Revenue 67,154 140,342

Cost of revenue increased by $73.2 million, or 109.0% year-over-year from $67.2 million in third quarter 2018 to $140.3 million in third quarter 2019. The increase was primarily driven by growth in first-party GMV and the associated cost of goods, delivery costs associated with order fulfilment, duties incurred on cross-border transactions, cost of goods sold related to our In-Store revenue and the addition of Brand Platform cost of revenue related to New Guards Group.

Gross Profit (in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Digital Platform Gross Profit 65,487 83,294 Brand Platform Gross Profit 27,464 In-Store Gross Profit 1,900 4,381 Gross Profit 67,387 115,139

Gross profit increased by $47.8 million, or 70.9% year-over-year from $67.4 million in third quarter 2018 to $115.1 million in third quarter 2019, primarily due to the growth in our Digital Platform Services Revenue and the addition of New Guards Group's Brand Platform operations. Gross profit margin decreased from 50.1% to 45.1% year-over-year, primarily driven by a lower Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, due to an increase in promotions year-over-year, and the introduction of Brand Platform, which has a lower gross profit margin. The impacts were partially offset by an increase of In-Store gross profit margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses by type (in thousands):

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Demand generation expense 22,103 34,321 Technology expense 19,034 22,322 Depreciation and amortization 6,014 35,097 Share based payments 38,475 31,760 General and administrative 58,561 94,134 Other items (22,225 Selling, general and administrative expense 144,187 195,409

Third quarter 2019 demand generation expense increased 55.3% year-over-year to $34.3 million, or to 21.9% of Digital Platform Services Revenue, reflecting investments in customer acquisition and retention efforts to support the continued growth of Digital Platform GMV and Digital Platform Services Revenue. This increase contributed to the higher number of orders and Active Consumers as described above.

Technology expense, which is primarily related to development and operations of our platform features and services, and also includes software, hosting and infrastructure expenses, increased by $3.3 million, or 17.3%, year-over-year in third quarter 2019, driven by a 21.6% increase in technology staff headcount, which was partially offset by infrastructure cost efficiencies. We continue to operate three globally distributed data centers, which support the processing of our growing base of transactions, including one in Shanghai dedicated to serving our Chinese customers.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $29.1 million or 483.6% year-over-year from $6.0 million in third quarter 2018 to $35.1 million in third quarter 2019. Amortization expense increased principally due to amortization recognized on intangible assets acquired in recent acquisitions and continued technology investments, where qualifying technology development costs are capitalized and amortized over a three-year period. Depreciation expense also increased, driven by the first-time adoption of the new leasing accounting standard, IFRS 16, on January 1, 2019. We recognized $4.6 million of depreciation related to right-of-use assets in third quarter 2019. In third quarter 2018, the comparative expense for operating leases was included in general and administrative expense.

Share based payments decreased by $6.7 million or 17.5% year-over-year in third quarter 2019. This impact was due to a $44.6 million year-over-year increase in share based payment expense for equity settled awards, which was driven by a $27.4 million increase related to additional employee awards and $17.2 million from long-term employee incentives related to the acquisitions of Stadium Goods and New Guards Group. The $44.6 million increase was more than offset by a $51.4 million year-over-year difference between the quarterly adjustments to provisions for cash-settled payment awards, which are remeasured to their fair value based on our share price, and the related employment taxes. The year-over-year difference was driven by an increase in our share price during third quarter 2018, which resulted in a $32.0 million increase to the provision for the period, as compared to a decrease in our share price during third quarter 2019, which reduced our provision by $19.4 million for the current period.

General and administrative expense increased by $35.6 million, or 60.7%, year-over-year in third quarter 2019, reflecting the additional expenses related to Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, which both acquired during 2019, and an increase in non-technology headcount across a number of areas to support the expansion of our business. This was partially offset by a lower total employee cost per person and the impact of adopting IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. General and administrative costs as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue decreased from 51.9% in third quarter 2018 to 41.2% in third quarter 2019, reflecting improved efficiency of our semi-variable and fixed costs, the addition of New Guards Group, which has a lower percentage of revenue, and the impact of adopting IFRS 16.

Other items totaled $22.2 million in third quarter 2019, primarily consisting of a net gain of $32.3 million related to the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price, partially offset by $5.1 million of transaction-related legal and advisory expenses and $5.0 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. The $32.3 million net gain described above resulted from a $53.8 million fair value revaluation gain from our partnership with Chalhoub Group, due to the remeasurement of the fair value of the non-cash consideration due to Chalhoub following the July 2019 completion of our previously announced partnership, partially offset by a $21.5 million fair value remeasurement charge for shares issued in the acquisition of New Guards Group. There were no such items in third quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased by $3.3 million, or 10.3%, year-over-year in third quarter 2019, to $35.6 million, for the reasons described above. Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved from (28.7)% to (15.6)% over the same period, primarily reflecting lower Technology and General and Administrative expenses as percentages of Adjusted Revenue, as well as the impact of adopting IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019, as described above, and was partially offset by lower Gross Profit Margin and higher demand generation expense as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

Loss After Tax

Loss after tax increased by $8.2 million, or 10.6% year-over-year, in third quarter 2019 to $85.5 million. The increase was largely driven by the movements in Adjusted EBITDA, Depreciation and Amortization Expense, Share Based Payments and Other Items, as explained above, resulting in an increase in the operating loss from $76.8 million to $79.9 million, and the impact of unrealized foreign exchange losses on revaluation of non-United States Dollar denominated receivables and payables.

Acquisition of New Guards Group

In August 2019, we completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of New Guards Group for a total enterprise value of $675 million. The consideration was split equally between cash and Farfetch shares. Net of $102.8 million of acquired cash, total consideration included $256.1 million and 16.8 million shares. Pursuant to the sales and purchase agreement, an additional 10.7 million shares were issued in September 2019 to reflect a remeasurement of the initial estimated share consideration, resulting in a $21.5 million charge to other items. Purchase price allocations are expected to be completed in first quarter 2020, following customary adjustments. As of September 30, 2019, based on an initial analysis, we recognized goodwill of $183.5 million and Brand intangibles of $830.2 million, along with other assets of $90.2 million offset by liabilities of $241.4 million and minority non-controlling interests of $158.4 million. Goodwill is not subject to amortization and Brand intangibles will be amortized over an eight-year weighted average period.

Outlook

The following forward-looking statement reflects Farfetch's expectations for fourth quarter 2019 as of November 14, 2019:

Digital Platform GMV growth of 30% to 35% year-over-year

Brand Platform GMV of $80 million to $90 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $(21) million to $(31) million

The expected Adjusted EBITDA loss for the period includes the estimated impact from the adoption of IFRS 16, which became effective on January 1, 2019.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended September 30 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018 2019 Revenue 134,541 255,481 Cost of revenue (67,154 (140,342 Gross profit 67,387 115,139 Selling, general and administrative expenses (144,187 (195,409 Share of results of associates (5 371 Operating loss (76,805 (79,899 Finance income 1,770 1,672 Finance cost (1,037 (7,334 Loss before tax (76,072 (85,561 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,183 104 Loss after tax (77,255 (85,457 (Loss)/profit after tax attributable to: Owners of the company (77,255 (90,250 Non-controlling interests 4,793 (77,255 (85,457 Loss per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (0.30 (0.28 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 256,163,135 322,226,776

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the three months ended September 30 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018 2019 Loss for the period (77,255 (85,457 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (7,702 3,287 Loss on cash flow hedges (3,082 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Impairment loss on investments (100 Remeasurement loss on defined benefit plans (31 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (7,702 75 Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (84,957 (85,382 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Owners of the company (84,957 (90,175 Non-controlling interests 4,793 (84,957 (85,382

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018 2019 Revenue 406,851 638,805 Cost of revenue (202,598 (355,096 Gross profit 204,253 283,709 Selling, general and administrative expenses (352,989 (545,374 Share of profits of associates 19 404 Operating loss (148,717 (261,261 Finance income 22,798 10,873 Finance cost (17,847 (32,697 Loss before tax (143,766 (283,085 Income tax expense (1,897 (1,270 Loss after tax (145,663 (284,355 (Loss)/profit after tax attributable to: Owners of the company (145,663 (289,183 Non-controlling interests 4,828 (145,663 (284,355 Loss per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (0.58 (0.93 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 252,572,520 311,858,726

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands) 2018 2019 Loss for the period (145,663 (284,355 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (16,836 18,507 Losses on cash flow hedges (8,162 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to consolidated

statement of operations (net of tax): Impairment loss on investments (100 Remeasurement loss on defined benefit plans (31 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (16,836 10,214 Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (162,499 (274,141 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Owners of the company (162,499 (278,969 Non-controlling interests 4,828 (162,499 (274,141

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables 10,458 17,248 Intangible assets 103,345 1,382,481 Property, plant and equipment 37,528 66,930 Right-of-use assets 99,374 Investments 566 15,289 Investments in associates 86 2,454 Total non-current assets 151,983 1,583,776 Current assets Inventories 60,954 105,130 Trade and other receivables 93,670 153,541 Cash and cash equivalents 1,044,786 318,375 Total current assets 1,199,410 577,046 Total assets 1,351,393 2,160,822 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,994 13,570 Share premium 772,300 876,444 Merger reserve 783,529 783,529 Foreign exchange reserve (23,509 (5,004 Other reserves 67,474 408,000 Accumulated losses (483,357 (731,118 Equity attributable to owners of the company 1,128,431 1,345,421 Non-controlling interests 62,133 Total equity 1,128,431 1,407,554 Non-current liabilities Provisions 13,462 22,421 Lease liabilities 82,553 Deferred tax liabilities 227,520 Other liabilities 15,342 19,456 Contingent consideration liabilities 47,498 Total non-current liabilities 28,804 399,448 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 194,158 334,829 Lease liabilities 18,023 Other current financial liabilities 968 Total current liabilities 194,158 353,820 Total liabilities 222,962 753,268 Total equity and liabilities 1,351,393 2,160,822

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands) 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (143,766 (283,085 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,952 19,533 Amortization 10,581 43,993 Non-cash employee benefits expense 16,692 75,525 Merger relief reserve (7,370 Net loss on sale of non-current assets 1,045 5 Share of results of associates (18 (404 Net finance (income)/ expense (4,880 21,824 Net exchange differences 3,145 (1,966 Impairment of investments 5,000 Change in the fair value of derivatives 1,889 Change in the fair value of put option (47,498 Change in working capital Increase in receivables (93,563 (2,124 Increase in inventories (17,678 (6,746 Increase in payables 34,684 5,824 Change in other assets and liabilities Increase in non-current receivables (4,667 (2,558 Increase in other liabilities 38,947 39,519 Decrease in deferred tax liability (5,011 Interest received 4,948 10,701 Interest paid (68 (2,256 Income taxes paid (780 (1,947 Net cash outflow from operating activities (148,537 (139,041 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (461,690 Payments for property, plant and equipment (18,014 (38,013 Payments for intangible assets (31,208 (58,497 Payments for investments (18,733 Net cash outflow from investing activities (49,222 (576,933 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares, net of issue costs 859,525 8,249 Repayment of the principal elements of lease payments (13,597 Interest paid on loan note (551 Net cash inflow from financing activities 859,525 (5,899 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 661,766 (721,873 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 384,002 1,044,786 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,259 (4,538 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,043,509 318,375

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity (in thousands) Share

capital Share

premium Merger

reserve Foreign

exchange

reserve Other

reserves Accumulated

losses Equity

attributable

to

the parent Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2018 9,298 677,674 633 38,475 (329,177 396,903 396,903 Changes in equity Capital reorganization 652 (677,674 783,529 106,507 106,507 Total comprehensive loss (16,836 (145,663 (162,499 (162,499 Issue of share capital 2,030 773,045 775,075 775,075 Share based payment equity settled 16,692 16,692 16,692 Balance at September 30, 2018 11,980 773,045 783,529 (16,203 55,167 (474,840 1,132,678 1,132,678 Balance at January 1, 2019 11,994 772,300 783,529 (23,509 67,474 (483,357 1,128,431 1,128,431 Changes in equity Total comprehensive loss 18,505 (8,292 (289,182 (278,969 4,828 (274,141 Issue of share capital 1,576 104,144 389,879 495,599 495,599 Share based payment equity settled 51,364 45,743 97,107 97,107 Share based payment reverse

vesting shares (92,425 (92,425 (92,425 Transactions with non-controlling interests 158,616 158,616 Non-controlling interest arising from

a business combination (101,311 (101,311 Non-controlling interest put option (4,322 (4,322 (4,322 Balance at September 30, 2019 13,570 876,444 783,529 (5,004 408,000 (731,118 1,345,421 62,133 1,407,554

Supplemental Metrics 2018 2019 Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter (in thousands, except per share data or otherwise stated) Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") 310,718 292,692 338,543 309,973 466,490 419,273 488,475 492,014 Revenue 126,482 125,617 146,693 134,541 195,533 174,064 209,260 255,481 Adjusted Revenue 102,486 103,082 118,677 112,742 170,089 146,374 180,738 228,227 In-Store Revenue 3,764 4,021 3,170 4,090 4,314 4,536 4,220 9,077 Gross Profit 64,729 61,173 75,693 67,387 94,197 83,291 85,280 115,139 Gross Profit Margin 51.2% 48.7% 51.6% 50.1% 48.2% 47.9% 40.8% 45.1% Demand Generation Expense (23,255 (19,363 (21,895 (22,103 (33,934 (31,423 (34,444 (34,321 Technology Expense (12,148 (13,896 (17,135 (19,034 (18,159 (20,159 (19,073 (22,322 Share Based Payments (7,715 (6,567 (5,957 (38,475 (2,821 (38,714 (45,710 (31,760 Depreciation and Amortization (3,029 (4,875 (5,463 (6,014 (7,185 (14,106 (14,323 (35,097 General and Administrative (52,735 (51,571 (62,080 (58,561 (56,679 (61,945 (69,339 (94,134 Other Items (126 (2,493 1,764 22,225 Loss After Tax (54,816 (50,727 (17,681 (77,255 (9,912 (109,275 (89,623 (85,457 Adjusted EBITDA (23,409 (23,657 (25,417 (32,311 (14,575 (30,236 (37,576 (35,638 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (22.8)% (22.9)% (21.4)% (28.7)% (8.6)% (20.7)% (20.8)% (15.6)% Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (0.25 (0.20 (0.07 (0.30 (0.03 (0.36 (0.29 (0.28 Adjusted EPS (0.21 (0.18 (0.05 (0.15 (0.02 (0.22 (0.15 (0.18 Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV 306,954 288,671 335,373 305,884 462,176 414,737 484,255 420,266 Digital Platform Services Revenue 98,722 99,061 115,507 108,652 165,775 141,838 176,518 156,479 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 23,996 22,535 28,016 21,799 25,444 27,690 28,522 27,254 Digital Platform Gross Profit 62,829 59,365 74,222 65,487 92,632 80,941 84,106 83,294 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 63.6% 59.9% 64.3% 60.3% 55.9% 57.1% 47.6% 53.2% Digital Platform Order Contribution 39,574 40,002 52,327 43,384 58,698 49,518 49,662 48,973 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 40.1% 40.4% 45.3% 39.9 35.4% 34.9% 28.1% 31.3% Active Consumers 951 1,034 1,139 1,240 1,382 1,699 1,773 1,889 AOV Marketplace (actual) 670 647 602 585 637 601 600 582 AOV Stadium Goods (actual) 300 336 327 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV 62,671 Brand Platform Revenue 62,671 Brand Platform Gross Profit 27,464 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin 43.8%

1 See "Metrics Definitions" on page 18 for an explanation regarding changes to the previously reported metrics.

Metrics Definitions

We previously defined Active Consumers as active consumers on the Farfetch Marketplace. Following the acquisition of Stadium Goods on January 4, 2019, which is now included in our consolidated results, we have multiple marketplaces within our consolidated group. As a result, Stadium Goods is now included in Active Consumers, and for completeness we now include BrownsFashion.com, a directly owned and operated site, within Active Consumers as well. We have revised our previously reported Active Consumers disclosure to include BrownsFashion.com Active Consumers for all reported periods. Active Consumers does not currently include those generated from New Guards Group owned and operated sites.

We also believe it is more useful to present AOV for both Farfetch Marketplace and Stadium Goods, as they operate at two different price points. We have presented these as separate metrics from January 4, 2019, being the acquisition date of Stadium Goods.

In addition, we no longer believe "Number of Orders" on the Farfetch Marketplace provides a meaningful view of business performance, and we will not report this metric going forward.

Following our acquisition of New Guards Group in August 2019 and its inclusion in our consolidated results, we are reporting metrics related to our Brand Platform operations. Brand Platform GMV and Brand Platform Revenue include revenue related to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's owned e-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores. Revenue realized from Brand Platform is equal to GMV, as such sales are not commission based. As we acquired New Guards Group in August 2019, our third quarter 2019 results only reflect two months of New Guards Group's performance.

The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distinguish between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Reclassifications

We have revised previously reported revenues and cost of revenues for each of the first three quarters of 2018 to reflect certain sales originally reported on a third-party basis (i.e., net revenue presentation), as being on a first-party basis (i.e. gross revenue presentation). These revisions had no impact on gross profit or loss after tax in those periods and had no impact on any of our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position, changes in equity or cash flows during 2018. We determined that these revisions are immaterial to the previously reported financial information, and there is no impact on any previously issued annual financial statements. There was no impact to other prior periods.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

This release includes certain financial measures not based on IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution, and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin (together, the "Non-IFRS Measures"), as well as operating metrics, including GMV, Digital Platform GMV, Brand Platform GMV, In-Store GMV, Active Consumers and Average Order Value.

Management uses the Non-IFRS Measures:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and

to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

The Non-IFRS Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner. We present the Non-IFRS Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance, and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including the Non-IFRS Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Many investors are interested in understanding the performance of our business by comparing our results from ongoing operations period over period and would ordinarily add back non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and items that are not part of normal day-to-day operations of our business. By providing the Non-IFRS Measures, together with reconciliations to IFRS, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Items excluded from the Non-IFRS Measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. The Non-IFRS Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for loss after tax, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

such measures do not reflect revenue related to fulfilment, which is necessary to the operation of our business;

such measures do not reflect our expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect our share based payments, income tax expense or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations the Non-IFRS Measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business and are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the Non-IFRS Measures we use may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, not all companies or analysts may calculate similarly titled measures in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using the Non-IFRS Measures only as supplemental measures.

Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. We believe that Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our digital platform productivity, efficiency and performance. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented.

Farfetch reports under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Farfetch provides earnings guidance on a non-IFRS basis and does not provide earnings guidance on an IFRS basis. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in the fair value of cash-settled share based payment liabilities; foreign exchange gains/(losses) and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are included in the accompanying tables.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is loss after tax:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2017 2018 2019 Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Loss after tax (54,816 (50,727 (17,681 (77,255 (9,912 (109,275 (89,623 (85,457 Net finance (income)/expense 20,171 15,101 (19,319 (733 (14,915 23,181 (7,018 5,662 Income tax expense 374 527 187 1,183 261 560 813 (104 Depreciation and amortization 3,029 4,875 5,463 6,014 7,185 14,106 14,323 35,097 Share based payments (a) 7,715 6,567 5,957 38,475 2,821 38,714 45,710 31,760 Other items (b) 126 2,493 (1,764 (22,225 Share of results of associates (8 (24 5 (15 (15 (17 (371 Adjusted EBITDA (23,409 (23,657 (25,417 (32,311 (14,575 (30,236 (37,576 (35,638

(a) Represents share-based payment expense. (b) Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items, including legal fees directly related to acquisitions of $126,000 in fourth quarter 2017. There were no other such items in 2018. In 2019, there were transaction-related legal and advisory expenses of $2.5 million in first quarter 2019, $2.2 million in second quarter 2019 and $5.1 million in third quarter 2019. There was a release of $4.0 million of provisions related to taxes in second quarter 2019. There was also a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price. This net gain comprised of the fair value revaluation gain of $53.8 million in respect of our partnership with Chalhoub Group, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group as described above. Other items in third quarter 2019 also included a $5 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Revenue and Digital Platform Services Revenue to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2017 2018 2019 Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Revenue 126,482 125,617 146,693 134,541 195,533 174,064 209,260 255,481 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (23,996 (22,535 (28,016 (21,799 (25,444 (27,690 (28,522 (27,254 Adjusted Revenue 102,486 103,082 118,677 112,742 170,089 146,374 180,738 228,227 Less: Brand Platform Revenue (62,671 Less: In-Store Revenue (3,764 (4,021 (3,170 (4,090 (4,314 (4,536 (4,220 (9,077 Digital Platform Services Revenue 98,722 99,061 115,507 108,652 165,775 141,838 176,518 156,479

The following table reconciles Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Order Contribution to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is gross profit:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2017 2018 2019 Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Gross profit 64,729 61,173 75,693 67,387 94,197 83,291 85,280 115,139 Less: Brand Platform Gross Profit (27,464 Less: In-Store Gross Profit (1,900 (1,808 (1,471 (1,900 (1,565 (2,350 (1,174 (4,381 Digital Platform Gross Profit 62,829 59,365 74,222 65,487 92,632 80,941 84,106 83,294 Less: Demand generation expense (23,255 (19,363 (21,895 (22,103 (33,934 (31,423 (34,444 (34,321 Digital Platform Order Contribution 39,574 40,002 52,327 43,384 58,698 49,518 49,662 48,973

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Earnings per share:

(per share amounts) 2017 2018 2019 Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Earnings per share (0.25 (0.20 (0.07 (0.30 (0.03 (0.36 (0.29 (0.28 Share based payments (a) 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.15 0.01 0.13 0.15 0.11 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.06 Other items (b) (0.00 0.01 (0.01 (0.07 Share of results of associates (0.00 (0.00 0.00 (0.00 (0.00 (0.00 (0.00 Adjusted EPS (0.21 (0.18 (0.05 (0.15 (0.02 (0.21 (0.14 (0.18

(a) Represents share-based payment expense on a per share basis. (b) Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items, including legal fees directly related to acquisitions of $126,000 in fourth quarter 2017. There were no other such items in 2018. In 2019, there were transaction-related legal and advisory expenses of $2.5 million in first quarter 2019, $2.2 million in second quarter 2019 and $5.1 million in third quarter 2019. There was a release of $4.0 million of provisions related to taxes in second quarter 2019. There was also a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price. This net gain comprised of the fair value revaluation gain of $53.8 million in respect of our partnership with Chalhoub Group, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group as described above. Other items in third quarter 2019 also included a $5 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative.

We define our non-IFRS and other financial and operating metrics as follows:

"Active Consumers" means active consumers on our directly owned and operated sites and related apps. A consumer is deemed to be active if they made a purchase within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns. Active Consumers includes Farfetch Marketplace, BrownsFashion.com and Stadium Goods. Due to technical limitations, Active Consumers is unable to fully de-dupe Stadium Goods consumers from Farfetch Marketplace or BrownsFashion.com consumers. Active Consumers does not currently include those generated from New Guards Group owned and operated sites. The number of Active Consumers is an indicator of our ability to attract and retain an increasingly large consumer base to our platform and of our ability to convert platform visits into sale orders.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means loss after taxes before net finance expense/ (income), income tax (credit)/expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, other items (represents items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities) and share of results of associates. Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of others.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

"Adjusted EPS" means earnings per share further adjusted for share based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities), share of results of associates and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies.

"Adjusted Revenue" means revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Average Order Value" ("AOV") means the average value of all orders excluding value added taxes placed on either the Farfetch Marketplace or the Stadium Goods Marketplace, as indicated.

"Brand Platform Gross Profit" means Brand Platform Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to Brand Platform Revenue.

"Brand Platform GMV" and "Brand Platform Revenue" mean revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's: (i) owned e-commerce websites, (ii) direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and (iii) directly operated stores. Revenue realized from Brand Platform is equal to GMV as such sales are not commission based.

"Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue" means revenue from shipping and customs clearing services that we provide to our digital consumers, net of consumer promotional incentives, such as free shipping and promotional codes. Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue was referred to as Platform Fulfilment Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform GMV" means GMV excluding In-Store GMV and Brand Platform GMV. Digital Platform GMV was referred to as Platform GMV in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Gross Profit" means gross profit excluding In-Store Gross Profit and Brand Platform Gross Profit. Digital Platform Gross Profit was referred to as Platform Gross Profit in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin" means Digital Platform Gross Profit calculated as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue.

"Digital Platform Order Contribution" or "Order Contribution" means Digital Platform Gross Profit after deducting demand generation expense, which includes fees that we pay for our various marketing channels. Digital Platform Order Contribution provides an indicator of our ability to extract digital consumer value from our demand generation expense, including the costs of retaining existing consumers and our ability to acquire new consumers. Digital Platform Order Contribution was referred to as Platform Order Contribution in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin" or "Order Contribution Margin" means Digital Platform Order Contribution calculated as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue. Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin was referred to as Platform Order Contribution Margin in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Revenue" means the sum of Digital Platform Services Revenue and Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Digital Platform Revenue was referred to as Platform Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Services Revenue" means Adjusted Revenue less In-Store Revenue and Brand Platform Revenue. Digital Platform Services Revenue is driven by our Digital Platform GMV, including revenue from first-party sales, and commissions from third-party sales. The revenue realized from first-party sales is equal to the GMV of such sales because we act as principal in these transactions, and thus related sales are not commission based. Digital Platform Services Revenue was also referred to as Adjusted Platform Revenue or Platform Services Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

"Gross Merchandise Value" ("GMV") means the total dollar value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us, although GMV and revenue are correlated.

"In-Store Gross Profit" means In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to In-Store Revenue.

"In-Store GMV" and "In-Store Revenue" mean revenue generated in our retail stores which include Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group's directly operated stores. Revenue realized from In-Store sales is equal to GMV of such sales because such sales are not commission based.

"Third-Party Take Rate" means Digital Platform Services Revenue excluding revenue from first-party sales, as a percentage of Digital Platform GMV excluding GMV from first-party sales and Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Revenue from first-party sales, which is equal to GMV from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us.

Certain figures in the release may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.

