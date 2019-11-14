Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
14.11.2019 | 22:41
Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Q3 2019 earnings release date and conference call information

London, United Kingdom, November 14, 2019 - Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday November 21st, 2019.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday November 21st, 2019.

To participate, the following options are available:

A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.



B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:
USA: +1-877-317-6714
International: +1-412-317-5476

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/(Investor Relations)

Participant list information required: Full name & company

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)