

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB300.16 million, or RMB4.44 per share. This compares with RMB785.42 million, or RMB5.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB303.71 million or RMB4.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to RMB988.95 million from RMB954.65 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB303.71 Mln. vs. RMB333.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB4.49 vs. RMB5.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB988.95 Mln vs. RMB954.65 Mln last year.



