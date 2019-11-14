

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $899 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1230 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $3.01 billion from $3.18 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.78 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $3.01 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln



